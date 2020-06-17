Erin Hills
About Erin HillsThe 2017 U.S. Open won by Brooks Koepka put Erin Hills on the map. This outpost in the Kettle Moraine of central Wisconsin continues to expand its offerings. Overnight guests can enjoy an evening hanging out in the caddie barn. The Drumlin putting course opened in 2020 and is lit for night play. Accommodations include dormer rooms in the lodge above the Irish Pub and Terrace and five comfortable four-bedroom cottages good for groups. Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry and Ron Whitten designed the course, one of only six public courses to host a U.S. Open. It is walking only with a caddie.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Erin Hills
-
Erin, WisconsinPublic4.823676470640
-
Erin, WisconsinPublic0.00
Images from Erin Hills
Videos about Erin Hills
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by jbzYVjUgB0alp8OeLQIE on 08/17/2020
-
Big sky territory and perfect conditions Photo submitted by Brookscm72 on 06/17/2020
-
The Gentle Giant... Photo submitted by Brookscm72 on 06/17/2020
-
Putting Green Photo submitted by dahlryan on 05/31/2020
-
#3 Photo submitted by dahlryan on 05/31/2020
-
The Drumlin Photo submitted by dahlryan on 05/31/2020
-
The par-4 3rd is the first of many tough holes here. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The par-4 4th Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
THe par-3 9th is perhaps the toughest par-3 I've ever played. Also one of the most beautiful. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
Incredible facilities here at Erin Hills. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The par-4 14th has a wicked and wild green surround. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The Drumlin putting course will keep you and your buddies entertained till dark and beyond! Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
#1 - Par 5 (Tee) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#4 - Par 4 (Approach) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#9 - Par 3 Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#12 - Par 4 (Approach) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#14 - Par 5 (Green) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#15 - Par 4 (Tee) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
The 18th is a terrific finisher with The Lodge and Holy Hill in the background. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The par 4, 15th is my favorite hole on the course. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
A fantastic vista from the 15 tee, looking back at 14 and more! Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 11th is a nice breather after a very difficult stretch of holes. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 9th is a tricky short par 3 with one of the most diabolical greens I've seen. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 3rd hole is absolutely stunning. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
Lodge Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
sunset on No. 9 Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
The caddie barn Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 03/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 03/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 03/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 03/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 03/05/2019
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/28/2018
-
A look back from behind and left of the 2nd green at Erin Hills. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/21/2017
-
The approach to the long par-4 3rd at Erin Hills. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/21/2017
-
The bunkers short of Erin Hills' par-4 8th green swallow many shots. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/21/2017
-
The par-3 9th at Erin Hills is a short hole, but it causes plenty of disasters. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/21/2017
-
Hurdzan, Fry and Whitten used the rumpled terrain at Erin Hills to full effect on the par-4 12th. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/21/2017
-
18 what a finishing hole. Photo submitted by dahlryan on 08/06/2017
-
Mission accomplished Photo submitted by Rbrodbeck on 07/14/2014
-
Just desserts Photo submitted by Rbrodbeck on 07/14/2014
Erin Hills has the best facilities at a golf course that are amazing: the chipping area has 2 greens and the whole area is 120 yards long, the range has 150 yards of hitting slots and the range is like 400 yards long, the caddy barn is 2 storied with games like ping pong and pool. The clubhouse is very nice especially with the restaurant that has lockers in it to make you feel like you are in the bar of a locker room. The pro shop is nice but not a ton of selections. Their is a lot of memorabilia from the us open like a signed replica of Justin Thomas’ famous 3 wood. The lodges are all within 150 yards of the first tee and the one I stayed in had a dark lit Irish pub that felt like Ireland. Their is also a 12 hole putting course and a large putting green. The course itself is really good and hard with fairways that funnel into deep bunkers, undulated greens, very thick fescue and some water. It is beautiful and is about a 8-9 mile walk. My favorite holes were 1,2,7,8,12.
Erin Hills
First class facility and amenities. Great stay and play package
Love Erin Hills
Played Erin Hills on May 20 and 21. Course in Excellent shape. Difficult but playable. Played the white tees. Caddie said to add 300 yards to total so worked out to about 6,500 yards. Everyone was so welcoming for the bag drop to room experience. On course staff are excellent. Food is excellent. Lodges are special. Go and enjoy.
As good as it gets
This course is majestic. it is my favorite non-links course I have ever played along with Bandon Trails. Every hole is great and the conditions the fairways and greens were in were perfect. Spendy by worth ever penny! Just play it some time!
Exceed expectation
This course is amazing. From the design to the challenge and the quality of the overall experience 2nd to none. The stay was well worth the cost customer service and attention to detail is fantastic.
Outstanding
Wonderful experience. From the minute you come through the gate, you are treated as valued guest. The staff were all very friendly and helpful. The course is amazing in layout and condition. The best greens that I have ever played. Can’t wait to put together our trip here next year.
Awesome Experience
A must course for everyone bucket list, great course great people, great time!
Great Experience
Played Erin Hills for the first time. The course was very fair, but challenging. Very playable for all levels of golfers because there are multiple tees to play from.
The atmosphere was very friendly and the staff could not have been more accommodating. In addition, the cabins on site were first class.
Overall, we had a great experience and would definitely return.
Great layout
The course provides a good test for golfers of all levels.
The greens are quick and undulating.
Generous landing areas off the tee, but requires good approach shots to score.
Definitely worth having a caddie. Several blind shots.
The course is going through a fairway conversion to bent grass. But overall, conditions were very good.
We stayed overnight in the Lodge. A nice room, moderately priced. My only suggestion is they add USB ports in the rooms.
Restaurant has excellent food. I recommend the Scallops, and the ribs.
Three dads who followed their sons!
Kids were in town for an AJGA event and we took them to Erin Hills after their even was over! Get a caddy, it will only be tougher walking and knowing where to hit it without one!! We all enjoyed it and the staff could not have been nicer!! ALL STAFF FROM BAG DROP TO PRO SHOP TO RESTAURANT TO CADDIES were as nice as you could expect if not nicer IMO!!
Believe the Hype
Having been at Erin Hills for the US Open in 2017, it's hard to describe or fathom how different the course is when playing it versus watching it behind the spectator ropes or on TV. I've found it's also hard for courses to live up to the hype when it has been repeatedly praised in publications and by reviewers far more respected than I. That being said, Erin Hills absolutely lives up to the hype and more.
From when you first check in at the guard shack at the main entrance until you leave the grounds, the service provided is first rate. I felt like everyone on the grounds wanted to ensure that my experience there was the best possible. The caddies were personable and an excellent resource. Not only did they provide good reads on the greens but the yardages they provided for approach shots and aiming lines off the tees were spot on.
Words can't really describe the course itself. I would call it "challenging fun." Throughout the round you will be faced with risk/reward shots whether it is lines off the tee, taking on the pin on approach shots, or trying to figure out if you have a decent lie in the deep fescue. The fact that I had to take a few seconds to truly think about what shot I wanted to play and how to play it made Erin Hills the best course I have ever played. The question for me was "Do I play the hero shot and risk double bogey (or worse) or do I play the safe shot and just play for par?" All of that credit can go to the design of the course and the excellent conditioning. I can't imagine playing that course in US Open conditions. I just hope it gets thrown back into the rotation and the wind decides to blow this time like it did during our rounds.
Friendly tips: Make sure you play the correct tees and don't be afraid to move up a tee box if the wind is blowing. 400 yard par 4's easily turn into playing like they are 450+ when the wind is gusting.
Take advantage of the practice areas. The par 5, 1st hole is no slouch with a somewhat demanding tee shot right from the get-go.
Trust the caddies. Don't trust your eyes. This goes for aiming points and reads on the greens. The greens are so sneaky good with such subtle breaks that us mere mortals won't pick up on them the first time around.
Cons of the course: I have to be fair and point out a couple of negatives but this is just nit-picking. Get your legs in shape to walk this course. The elevation changes will get to you if you aren't prepared. Be ready for a 5 hour round. Erin Hills isn't exactly a course that you can just fly around in carts. Its a "grinder" course that you have to walk and you'll have to take some time to find your ball in the deep fescue or take a couple of swings to get out of deep bunkers. The positive about this is that it never felt like a 5 hour round. The entire time, you are just soaking up the views and the challenging golf.
Verdict: I've been fortunate enough to play other top 100 courses both public and private in the US. Erin Hills tops them all. The experience of playing there is one that I will never forget. The fact that I want to make Erin Hills a yearly "must play" is perhaps the highest compliment that I can give it. This isn't just a one and done bucket list course. This is golf as it should be. Golf at Erin Hills is an escape from the norm and something that I'll now have to measure all other courses against. I can't recommend this course or this experience enough.
Public Golf of the Highest Quality
From the time you pull up to the entrance shack until the time you drive away, Erin Hills offers its guests one of the highest quality golf experiences to be had. The world-class facilities, bigger-than-life course, superb conditions, and extremely professional and friendly staff make you feel more like a pro golfer than any other public course I've played.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions in place, there was very little disruption to my experience over two days here. The absence of rakes and the presence of cup inserts made no discernible difference on play. The practice facilities, though somewhat limited were still accessible and helpful. The entire staff kept a safe distance while still providing excellent service. The touchless experience they now offer is a benchmark of all other premiere golf destinations.
The course itself is something to behold and perhaps my favorite aspect of its design is the fact that in order to behold it you have to nearly be right on top of it; you can't see any evidence of the course from any road or even from the long driveway leading up to the parking lot.
Every feature feels massive from tee boxes that are 150 yards apart to fairways stretching 70 yards wide to greens that seem impossible to miss (spoiler alert: they aren't). The size and scale of the course adds to its grandeur. Each hole is designed with care and character and playing the course before July means that you can go multiple rounds without losing a ball as the notorious rough is still fairly tame.
Fine fescue grass for the fairways and bent grass greens are a recipe for exquisite conditions and the maintenance team here executes flawlessly. The fairways in particular are a joy to walk on; the feel of plush carpet under your feet was commented by several in my group. The greens roll like butter and are fast enough but not too fast. It's a long enough round without worrying about 4-putting.
Speaking of pace, make sure you budget 5+ hours for your round for any related travel plans (I'm currently writing this review from a hotel room because I failed to plan accordingly). The resumption of single and double bag caddies next month should speed things up a little and there's plenty of photos to take if you find yourself waiting on a group in front of you.
After your round there is plenty to keep you and your golfing partners entertained including the fantastically fun Drumlin putting course that stays lit after sunset. It's a small added feature but one that exponentially adds to the overall experience.
Perhaps the aspect of Erin Hills I was most impressed with was its staff. I've been to other high-profile, PGA Tour courses that are booked from sun-up to sundown but here the folks make you feel special and acknowledge that you may not have the means to be here again this year or even this decade.
There's no doubt that playing here requires a deep wallet. The round and caddie services tip over the $400 mark and that doesn't include the swag you'll want to take home with you or the travel expenses for the majority of those coming to play. You do get what you pay for here but you also pay for what you get. Erin Hills is a fair value, nothing less, nothing more.
Playing Erin Hills is an experience you'll never forget. If you have the means the course, the staff, and the great memories will bring you back again and again.
-
The par-4 3rd is the first of many tough holes here. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The par-4 4th Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
THe par-3 9th is perhaps the toughest par-3 I've ever played. Also one of the most beautiful. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
Incredible facilities here at Erin Hills. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The par-4 14th has a wicked and wild green surround. Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
-
The Drumlin putting course will keep you and your buddies entertained till dark and beyond! Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 05/31/2020
A Giant awaits in Wisconsin
Those of us a certain age will remember the movie “The Princess Bride” in which Pro Wrestler Andre the Giant takes to the screen as the gentle giant Fezzig. His size reminds you that he’s not to be taken lightly. Erin HIlls is a lot like that, subtly showing you a gentle side or sight line, with some serious bite waiting kinda quietly off to the side. If you stay on the good side, the course can be a pretty pleasant place to be.
As host of a US Open, the course has the chops of any private course in the country, and looks ready for tournament play. We played in late May, right after some of the Covid-19 shutdowns were easing. Weather was pretty great, windy, with no rain and warm enough temps for shirt-sleeves. Normally a walking-only place, they had recently implemented forecaddies and pushcarts to accommodate health concerns. I think it was a great idea.
We met up with some other GolfAdvisor.com Local Advisors and we all came away with top-notch impressions. I especially liked how the course has a slow-play reveal to it, like they’re tempting you to crane your neck straining to catch a glimpse. From the road, you appear to be simply driving over gentle farmland terrain, and even the entrance and parking lot offer very little glimpse of what’s in store. Inconceivable!
But after check-in, as you roll around the barn, there’s the range and your first look at the giant called Erin Hills. As range’s go, it’s massive, with a big curved tee box feeding into a giant bowl of greens. And of course, you can now feel some wind; get used to it.
They’ve got several tee boxes, so choose your normal distance. We played the Green/White combo and that felt about right; I could have just as well played the Greens, they weren’t too much longer. In general terms, the tee boxes were all immaculate, level, fully grassed. The fairways all densely packed (they’re switching from fescue to bentgrass by overseeding right about now). And the greens were almost artificially dense with perfect grass, not out-of-control fast, and not too undulating to handle with some caution. Sand was optional to play from, but in great shape, if a little fluffy and prone to fried egg lies. The Giant though, he does have some bite out there....
The course moves back and forth over the gentle ridges, not riding between them very often. We talked after about the course being approachable off the tee, but much meaner on your approaches to the green. Often elevated, often guarded by bunkers and longer fescue, you need to get the ball in the right places to avoid the big numbers. There are some areas to run-up, so the short hitter can get lucky. But with the wind blowing, you better be ready for a Fezzig headlock if you’re headed uphill. And even meaner is the longer fescue (which in May, wasn’t at it’s mid-season length). You can get lucky in there or just absolutely screwed. Aim accordingly.
The property is indeed gigantic; the course has a vista view in almost any direction and offers you some truly memorable shots. The website touts the opening three holes a primer: a nice handshake par5, followed by a shorter par4 with some blind shots and a tough green, then a brute par4 third hole. They’re not wrong! Holes three and four have similarities, but I loved them both anyway. Beautiful raised tee box, bunker-framed fairway, and elevated greens with The Giant’s mean streak lurking for wayward shots. The infinity green par3 sixth hole looks like the flag is perched at the end of the earth, and the green is huge. The eighth hole is a wonderful par4 with a up-and-over blind tee shot, leaving you with a varied look at a guarded green. The downhill par3 ninth hole is gracing the magazine cover of a national publication this month; it’s gorgeous too.
The back nine is just as pretty, and pairs very well with the front. The Tenth is a tough into-the-wind par4, then followed by a seemingly tame eleventh par4, it could be driveable (Hello, my name is Erin; I’ve come to eat your Titleist). I said “could be”. Twelve is one of the harder holes on the course, with fairway nestled between 2 ridges and a green that only offers rewards to good approaches. I parred it once and doubled it after trying to tame the fescue. Fifteen gets the beauty queen pin-up title as it’s really gorgeous: another shorter hole with trouble lurking. Think shorter not longer.
We didn’t get the full tour, with some of the property shut-down still, but the pro shop staff were great, the pub staff too. We spent an hour chasing daylight off playing the putting course, which is the best-and-only way to visit a great course (in my humble opinion, think Pinehurst, et al). As you wish!
It’s a truly great facility and if you’re coming to a great golf state like Wisconsin, it’s in your top 5 or you’re doing it wrong.
A must play when in Wisconsin
Erin Hills has to be one of the most beautiful settings of a non coast course in the country. From the moment you get there you are in aww of how this place looks. They have done an amazing job building places to stay and adding more places to eat since I was here last 5 years ago. The staff friendliness is out of this world. Everyone is happy and smiling and enjoying being there, I even talked with the Head Pro for 5 mins about the Ryder cup and it was like I was talking with a buddy.
The driving range is top notch, when you're hitting taylormade tp5’s you feel like you're a real pro. THey also have a top tracer range that would be awesome to try out. The putting/chipping green is very nice and spacious and provides you with a good idea of what is headed your way.
The first tee is a scary tee shot bunkers and fescue up the right and water hazard down the left. If you get it in play the rest of the hole is not too difficult and provides for a nice par or even birdie chance to ease your way into the round. From there we go to #2 which was my favorite hole along with #18. 2. Is a short par 4 where you need to hit over a big mound to get a look at the flag or layup right in the fairway but have a blind shot to a tiny and mean tiny green that is perched up with runoffs all around it. Once on the green it is not too bad. #9 is a great hole as our caddie put it it's the shortest par 5 in the country at 120yds it is crazy hard if you miss the green. After that halfway house has hot dogs with pretzel buns, make sure you get one of those.
Back nine is a bit easier in my opinion if you can get through number 10. 11 and 12 are nice short par 4s to score on. 14 is a great par 5 up the hill and then a huge hill up to the 15th which is a great risk reward par 4. As you make your way to the finish you get to number 18 which is a brute of a par 5 with a super hard green with a false front and a runoff green on the back. Par is a great score. Make sure you stop by the right bunkers and check out the plaque for Justin Thomas’s amazing 300 yd 3wood onto the green in the US Open.
In conclusion Erin Hills is a great place that does it right. You will be happy when you get there and even happier when you leave no matter your score. PS. Don't forget to play the Drumlin. It is a super fun 12 hole putting course, I can only imagine the fun guys have at night with their solar lights putting on that thing to all hours of the night. Have fun Erin Hills is Great.
Erin Hills - Ignore the U.S Open Noise, It's a Midwest Inland Masterpiece
The Good: This Hurdzan/Fry design collaboration with Golf Digest's Ron Whitten about 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee is one of the most expansive golf canvases you will ever see. Incredible, rugged design is visually terrifying but very playable for mid and high handicappers. Excellent variety in Par 4's with good mixture of doglegs and blind tee shots. Par 5's, especially the closing hole, are very impressive. While its been three years since I first placed, there are still U.S. Open caliber conditioning and challenging, undulating greens that putt perfectly. The clubhouse and newer overnight lodging options are absolutely top-notch and as elegant as any private club. Great practice facilities. Super staff that treat you like royalty and will ensure you have an experience of a lifetime.
The Bad: Other than the huge price tag and the remote location, there is nothing much else to gripe about the Erin Hills experience. The Par 3 9th is excellent, but the other Par 3's are fairly unmemorable compared to the other holes on the course. Given that it's a 10-mile hike, pace of play is usually around 5-hours.
The Verdict: Erin Hills is one of the best inland public courses in the Midwest, if not the entire country. Hard to imagine spending $400+ at a non-ocean course, but you'll quickly forget the cost with this bucket list masterpiece at a scale that is unmatched.
Best Hole(s): Many like the short 15th best, but I'm partial to the downhill Par-4 12th. Once you crest the hill, a short iron must havigate a skinny, long green cut into a hillside. All of the Par 5's are excellent, but the closing brute is a wonderful capper to an unforgettable round.
-
#1 - Par 5 (Tee) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#4 - Par 4 (Approach) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#9 - Par 3 Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#12 - Par 4 (Approach) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#14 - Par 5 (Green) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
-
#15 - Par 4 (Tee) Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/31/2020
The Total Package
As the host of the 2017 US Open, Erin Hills has gotten a lot of press, both good and bad. I suggest you ignore all of that and go play and form your own opinion.
Erin Hills nails the golf experience in every way! From the greeting at the gate house on your way in, to the starter, pro shop attendants and forecaddies/caddies, everyone treats you like a valued guest. This may seem like a small thing, but so many good courses get this part wrong.
The golf course at Erin Hills is world class. The fairways are generous, but the surrounding fescue and strategic bunkering puts doubt in your mind. Luckily, on the day I played, balls were findable in the fescue. Once you're off the tee, the real challenge begins! Erin Hills is an approach shot golf course. You have to put your ball in the right spots on or around the greens, or face difficult to impossible shots on and around the putting surface.
The condition of the course is immaculate, as one would expect. Despite rain the day before I played, the fairways were firm and fast and the greens were fast and true. The rough was penal but fair. If I were to nitpick one thing it would be that the bunker sand was fluffier than I expected, and with no practice bunker in the warm-up area, I was left to discover this on the course.
Overall, Erin Hills is a 5 star experience, and while it is expensive for the Midwest, it's definitely worth playing at least once,. Be sure to check-out the Drumlin putting course after your round. It's the perfect way to wrap up a perfect day of golf!
My favorite hole is the relatively short par 4, 15th. After positioning your tee shot in the well-bunkered fairway, you're left with an upshill short iron or wedge uphill to a severe green, surrounded by trouble. It's both thrilling and terrifying!
-
The 18th is a terrific finisher with The Lodge and Holy Hill in the background. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The par 4, 15th is my favorite hole on the course. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
A fantastic vista from the 15 tee, looking back at 14 and more! Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 11th is a nice breather after a very difficult stretch of holes. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 9th is a tricky short par 3 with one of the most diabolical greens I've seen. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
-
The 3rd hole is absolutely stunning. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/30/2020
MUST PLAY
Probably the most fun I have had on a golf course. Saw complaints about the course being a tough walk, but felt that it was not as bad as I thought. Our caddie Kevin, was top notch and knew every break on the greens. We were playing in 15-20 MPH winds and was even factoring that in on putts.I quit reading line by hole 3 and was just focusing on speed because Kevin had the line down. Would also recommend checking out the Drumlin putting course! We came the night before and it was below freezing, but there was groups of players out there drinking and cheering.
I come to Wisconsin once a year and wanted to play: Whistling Straits, Black Wolf and Sand Valley in the upcoming years... but I cant imagine not making repeat trips back to Erin Hills. Definitely a must for every golfer.
Be proactive utilizing their caddy program
Wonderful facility; great layout, very friendly staff as soon as you arrive at the bag drop. However, at $435++, here’s where they miss the mark. The caddy didn’t know the putting green is also the chipping green. And there’s a sign describing such. There should be a caddy master to introduce you to the course. His role should be to review how the yardage is marked on the course, provide that days pin sheet, review tees recommended based on the players index. To me, simple stuff. He should also facilitate the conversation between caddy and player for what the players need from the caddy, yardage provided: front, center or to the flag. Caddies should also have a yardage gun. Don and our caddies missed the mark.
Great after play venue for drink and pro shop purchasing. I’ll be back!
A pleasant walk at Erin Hills
Erin Hills is known as a fearsome walk and test of golf, despite how low the pros went during the 2017 U.S. Open.
The fairways are the widest in major championship golf, yet I still hit at least two tee shots into the dreaded fescue rough. I found my ball every time, but hacking out was difficult.
The front nine plays as the tougher loop. The back nine sports a little more character and some interesting holes. The short par-4 15th hole always seems to play a role in any tournament Erin Hills hosts.
Be sure to stay for food and drinks. The longer you stay at Erin Hills, the better.
Probably the Besr Course I’ve Ever Played
This course is absolutely phenomenal. I’d place it ahead of Kiawah Ocean as the best course I’ve ever played. There is absolutely nothing missing from this course; it has it all. From incredibly intriguing green complexes, a perfect routing that creates interesting crosswinds to top-notch course conditions this course has it all. The practice facility was easily the best I’ve ever seen.
For a course that is of the minimalist ilk Erin Hills got every single detail correct. There isn’t a tee shot or approach shot that doesn’t immediately grab your interest as it is a textbook example of a course that must be managed correctly to score.
The biggest advice I have is to select a tee box that suits your driving distance. I played one or two tee boxes too far up and I found myself with some incredibly awkward angles (which weren’t by design) if I hit driver as the holes began to narrow. I also missed out on some speed slots built into fairways because I was simply carrying the ball over them. Don’t be afraid to tee it back here as you’ll be immediately presented with some difficult, yet rewarding, tee shot criteria you must meet.
I’ve seen others say the par 3s out here are some blah compared to the rest of the course and I couldn’t disagree more. There was a great mix of distances and required shot shapes as each par 3 was loaded with unpinnable surfaces that created unique folds in the greens that had to be navigated.
Whether off the tee or around the greens this course never took a club out of your hand it featured zero forces carries. Absolutely textbook architecture all the way around here.
Thanks for being a Local Golf Advisor Can you contact me thru this form? Have an invite I'd like to send your way but don't have your contact info. Thanks, https://www.golfadvisor.com/contact-us