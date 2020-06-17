Those of us a certain age will remember the movie “The Princess Bride” in which Pro Wrestler Andre the Giant takes to the screen as the gentle giant Fezzig. His size reminds you that he’s not to be taken lightly. Erin HIlls is a lot like that, subtly showing you a gentle side or sight line, with some serious bite waiting kinda quietly off to the side. If you stay on the good side, the course can be a pretty pleasant place to be.

As host of a US Open, the course has the chops of any private course in the country, and looks ready for tournament play. We played in late May, right after some of the Covid-19 shutdowns were easing. Weather was pretty great, windy, with no rain and warm enough temps for shirt-sleeves. Normally a walking-only place, they had recently implemented forecaddies and pushcarts to accommodate health concerns. I think it was a great idea.

We met up with some other GolfAdvisor.com Local Advisors and we all came away with top-notch impressions. I especially liked how the course has a slow-play reveal to it, like they’re tempting you to crane your neck straining to catch a glimpse. From the road, you appear to be simply driving over gentle farmland terrain, and even the entrance and parking lot offer very little glimpse of what’s in store. Inconceivable!

But after check-in, as you roll around the barn, there’s the range and your first look at the giant called Erin Hills. As range’s go, it’s massive, with a big curved tee box feeding into a giant bowl of greens. And of course, you can now feel some wind; get used to it.

They’ve got several tee boxes, so choose your normal distance. We played the Green/White combo and that felt about right; I could have just as well played the Greens, they weren’t too much longer. In general terms, the tee boxes were all immaculate, level, fully grassed. The fairways all densely packed (they’re switching from fescue to bentgrass by overseeding right about now). And the greens were almost artificially dense with perfect grass, not out-of-control fast, and not too undulating to handle with some caution. Sand was optional to play from, but in great shape, if a little fluffy and prone to fried egg lies. The Giant though, he does have some bite out there....

The course moves back and forth over the gentle ridges, not riding between them very often. We talked after about the course being approachable off the tee, but much meaner on your approaches to the green. Often elevated, often guarded by bunkers and longer fescue, you need to get the ball in the right places to avoid the big numbers. There are some areas to run-up, so the short hitter can get lucky. But with the wind blowing, you better be ready for a Fezzig headlock if you’re headed uphill. And even meaner is the longer fescue (which in May, wasn’t at it’s mid-season length). You can get lucky in there or just absolutely screwed. Aim accordingly.

The property is indeed gigantic; the course has a vista view in almost any direction and offers you some truly memorable shots. The website touts the opening three holes a primer: a nice handshake par5, followed by a shorter par4 with some blind shots and a tough green, then a brute par4 third hole. They’re not wrong! Holes three and four have similarities, but I loved them both anyway. Beautiful raised tee box, bunker-framed fairway, and elevated greens with The Giant’s mean streak lurking for wayward shots. The infinity green par3 sixth hole looks like the flag is perched at the end of the earth, and the green is huge. The eighth hole is a wonderful par4 with a up-and-over blind tee shot, leaving you with a varied look at a guarded green. The downhill par3 ninth hole is gracing the magazine cover of a national publication this month; it’s gorgeous too.

The back nine is just as pretty, and pairs very well with the front. The Tenth is a tough into-the-wind par4, then followed by a seemingly tame eleventh par4, it could be driveable (Hello, my name is Erin; I’ve come to eat your Titleist). I said “could be”. Twelve is one of the harder holes on the course, with fairway nestled between 2 ridges and a green that only offers rewards to good approaches. I parred it once and doubled it after trying to tame the fescue. Fifteen gets the beauty queen pin-up title as it’s really gorgeous: another shorter hole with trouble lurking. Think shorter not longer.

We didn’t get the full tour, with some of the property shut-down still, but the pro shop staff were great, the pub staff too. We spent an hour chasing daylight off playing the putting course, which is the best-and-only way to visit a great course (in my humble opinion, think Pinehurst, et al). As you wish!

It’s a truly great facility and if you’re coming to a great golf state like Wisconsin, it’s in your top 5 or you’re doing it wrong.