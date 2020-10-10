Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Lake Lawn Resort

A sailboat on Lake Delavan sets the scene on the par-3 second at Lake Lawn Resort.
About Lake Lawn Resort

Lake Lawn Resort is set upon 250 wooded acres on the shores of Delavan Lake in the Lake Geneva vacation region of Wisconsin. Revived by new owners after a brief closure in 2011, the historic property has been entertaining guests for more than 130 years. Its 271 rooms offer either a patio or balcony to bring the outdoors to guests. Resort amenities include a spa, three restaurants, fitness center, arcade game room, two outdoor and one indoor pool, walking paths, mini-golf; and outdoor tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. A full 165-slip marina provides access to the lake with boat rentals, paddleboards, paddleboats, kayaks and wave runners. The 12th hole of the 6,201-yard Majestic Oaks golf course runs gracefully along the shores of the lake.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres250
Year Opened1883
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Lake Lawn Resort

Reviews

4.4
189 Reviews (189)

Reviewer Photos

Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
juliebies10
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161775971
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
Nathan4470663
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Possibly the most enjoyable round I’ve ever played

Me and my wife were the first group to tee off at 6:40am on a Saturday morning. Despite the drought we’ve had the course was in impeccable shape. Beautiful course, loved the layout, challenging but a decent amount of forgiveness off the tees. Staff was very friendly. We played 18 in 3hrs and couldn’t of been happier with our experience at majestic oaks.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161717224
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Outstanding Experience

Took dad out for a round while staying at the Abbey. The views of the Lake while enjoying the course were spectacular! Great service from the pro shop down to the course staff. Thanks!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u448175014
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
ktogami
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
azgreg127
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Easy an straight

Nice links course. In very good condition, especially the greens. I’ll be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161451873
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161626807
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
Chuckfricke
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rain out

Cancelled golf due to extreme cold weather, rain and wind. Did not get booking refund.
Would play course if we’re in the area next time.

Conditions Poor
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/02/2021

Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort!

Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
mcaputo26
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u743541371
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/27/2021

Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit. We take customer feedback very seriously at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind. Thank you for playing Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort.

Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
skaufman
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u564348272
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
brianna4321
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
Seve97
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
u000001236240
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

Second day the course was open, in the spring and I was surprised how good of shape it was in. Those greens will be really slick once it warms up. The starter was very friendly and helpful. Really enjoyed my round. What I didn't enjoy was the $5.00 I paid to Golfnow for nothing. I could've called the pro shop at the course and got the same price and tee time. Thanks for nothing Golfnow.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
EricNelson
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Nice course

They have done a great job of course maintenance. Staff and starter great.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
Abhigattu
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Default User Avatar
kdwatson13
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great value for the money

Staff was extremely friendly and helpful while play was a little slow due to walkers holding up about 3 groups. For the winter course was in great shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
