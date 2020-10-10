Lake Lawn Resort
About Lake Lawn ResortLake Lawn Resort is set upon 250 wooded acres on the shores of Delavan Lake in the Lake Geneva vacation region of Wisconsin. Revived by new owners after a brief closure in 2011, the historic property has been entertaining guests for more than 130 years. Its 271 rooms offer either a patio or balcony to bring the outdoors to guests. Resort amenities include a spa, three restaurants, fitness center, arcade game room, two outdoor and one indoor pool, walking paths, mini-golf; and outdoor tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. A full 165-slip marina provides access to the lake with boat rentals, paddleboards, paddleboats, kayaks and wave runners. The 12th hole of the 6,201-yard Majestic Oaks golf course runs gracefully along the shores of the lake.
Golf courses at Lake Lawn Resort
Delavan, WisconsinResort4.3558058824189
Photo submitted by ndguy on 10/10/2020
Photo submitted by ndguy on 10/10/2020
Photo submitted by PSncWBWmwSD3mIn6mVsX on 08/14/2020
Photo submitted by yesborg on 06/17/2018
18th hole Photo submitted by yesborg on 08/06/2017
You'll often see geese on 12. Photo submitted by yesborg on 08/06/2017
Photo submitted by Patrick9912423 on 05/13/2013
Possibly the most enjoyable round I’ve ever played
Me and my wife were the first group to tee off at 6:40am on a Saturday morning. Despite the drought we’ve had the course was in impeccable shape. Beautiful course, loved the layout, challenging but a decent amount of forgiveness off the tees. Staff was very friendly. We played 18 in 3hrs and couldn’t of been happier with our experience at majestic oaks.
Outstanding Experience
Took dad out for a round while staying at the Abbey. The views of the Lake while enjoying the course were spectacular! Great service from the pro shop down to the course staff. Thanks!
Easy an straight
Nice links course. In very good condition, especially the greens. I’ll be back.
Rain out
Cancelled golf due to extreme cold weather, rain and wind. Did not get booking refund.
Would play course if we’re in the area next time.
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit. We take customer feedback very seriously at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind. Thank you for playing Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort.
Hidden Gem
Second day the course was open, in the spring and I was surprised how good of shape it was in. Those greens will be really slick once it warms up. The starter was very friendly and helpful. Really enjoyed my round. What I didn't enjoy was the $5.00 I paid to Golfnow for nothing. I could've called the pro shop at the course and got the same price and tee time. Thanks for nothing Golfnow.
Nice course
They have done a great job of course maintenance. Staff and starter great.
Great value for the money
Staff was extremely friendly and helpful while play was a little slow due to walkers holding up about 3 groups. For the winter course was in great shape.
Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort!