About Lake Lawn Resort Lake Lawn Resort is set upon 250 wooded acres on the shores of Delavan Lake in the Lake Geneva vacation region of Wisconsin. Revived by new owners after a brief closure in 2011, the historic property has been entertaining guests for more than 130 years. Its 271 rooms offer either a patio or balcony to bring the outdoors to guests. Resort amenities include a spa, three restaurants, fitness center, arcade game room, two outdoor and one indoor pool, walking paths, mini-golf; and outdoor tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. A full 165-slip marina provides access to the lake with boat rentals, paddleboards, paddleboats, kayaks and wave runners. The 12th hole of the 6,201-yard Majestic Oaks golf course runs gracefully along the shores of the lake.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 250 Year Opened 1883 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Room Pool Indoor Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Beach Access Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No