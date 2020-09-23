Northern Bay

If I was smart, I would have taken pictures of the golf course to help reinforce this review. In short, we were excited to play this course as it's known as a replica course on some holes, but its own design on the remaining holes.

For the price, $84, the course conditions were just terrible. Tee boxes were sparse with grass, ant hills everywhere, uncut. Fairways were dry and brown. Greens, while in good shape, were also slow and longer. For the replica holes, they certainly tried, but if you've ever seen or played any of them (other than Augusta), save yourself the trip and wait for the real thing.

This course 'might' be worth the price at $50 / round (max), but it would still need some work. I can play golf at Washington County in Hartford, WI, for less than $50 and it's in MUCH better shape at all times as a public course.

As a side note, what adds to the disappointment is that I was told earlier on in the week the course was in excellent condition. I don't mind if the course isn't perfect, but don't mislead the public about course conditions. On top of that, the golf course deleted our reservation, sent out a cancellation email, to which I had to call them and re-confirm the time we intended to play. They did fix it ahead of our tee time, but it just goes to show the type of experience you can expect. We played in 4:20, but had to wait on EVERY shot on the back nine and never saw a ranger once. The golf shop has GPS, so they should know where the back-ups are and should take care of it.

Stay away - play Sand Valley, spend the money. It's worth EVERY penny. Others would be Wild Rock, Trappers Turn, or Sentry World. Hope this helps others.