Northern Bay
About Northern BayThe Northern Bay Resort is located on the shores of Castle Rock Lake just north of the famed Wisconsin Dells. Luxury cedar-and-stone condos are spread between the course and the lake. The five-bedroom Bay House is also available. The Golf Course at Northern Bay is unique as the only course in the Midwest to feature replica holes from legendary courses around the world. Are you ready to take on holes from the PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass, Augusta National or Oakland Hills? Activities include tennis, renting a pontoon and swimming in a heated pool or at the sandy beach on the lake. The Island View Pub & Grille and Tiki Bar will take care of your cravings.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Northern Bay
Images from Northern Bay
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Extremely Disappointed
I treated my two sons to golf yesterday at Northern Bay, for their birthdays, only to be extremely disappointed. When I was making my tee time reservations, no one informed me that the greens would be aerated. Not only were they aerated and very sandy, they were extremely long and "shaggy"...basically AWFUL. Not only were the greens very poor, it was obvious that the grass around the greens hadn't been cut for quite a long time.........Not exactly the conditions people would expect while paying top dollar to play Northern Bay Resort.
I should've been informed that the greens were aerated.....We would've rescheduled the special day we were long looking forward to.
Needless to say, neither of my sons nor I can really recommend Northern Bay to friends. We were very disappointed! Too bad we had to drive 2 hours to get to the course.
Enjoyable template course
Course has many of its holes as template / recreations of famous holes from other courses. I enjoyed the course and have only played a handful of the original courses the recreation came from. Conditions were great and it was a memorable course.
Great All around
Unique course with all the challenges one could want. Staff was amazing and very accommodating to a larger group as well as a small group. Played two different days with big group and then a twosome the next day. Everything I could ask for in a golf course. Hidden gem for sure.
Great Layout
The course is a little out of the way but worth the trip. Replica holes are fund to play, especially the 10th island hole. Fun for any level skill golfer.
Very Unique Course
Unlike some previous posts this course was set up well for our round. Fairways were all cut nicely and the rough was also cut correctly. Having worked at some PGA events "inside the ropes" and played countless rounds of golf I know what should and shouldn't be for course setup. This course was outstanding. Greens were well maintained and fast. Staff was very accommodating. While some of the replica holes were not exactly the same holes in real life, to the average golfer it doesn't matter. They're close enough and not that far from the real thing. Great value for a round of golf and will play again.
Terrible condition
The overall condition of the course was really bad and highly below average. You would get much better greens and fairways at your local park course than this. Some of the replica holes are cool, although they aren’t that close to actually being replicas. The fairway grass was very long and in bad shape. In addition to being in poor condition there are gigantic distances between each hole. The only way you could get me back at this course would be if they completely re did the fairways.
Great course, poor customer service.
Golfed NB yesterday. Temps were 90 degrees so we were surprised to hear they wouldn't have a beverage cart on the course. When we made the turn, we stopped for a drink. When we politely asked why they didn't have a bev cart, we got an attitude from the TWO bartenders. We were told they didn't have anyone that wanted to work the cart. Then I asked for a glass of ice water after getting my drink and was told they weren't doing ice water because they were running low on plastic cups. Seriously. Love the course but for $89, I expect at least the customer service that I would find at a course that doesn't market itself as one of the best in WI.
Major disappointment
If I was smart, I would have taken pictures of the golf course to help reinforce this review. In short, we were excited to play this course as it's known as a replica course on some holes, but its own design on the remaining holes.
For the price, $84, the course conditions were just terrible. Tee boxes were sparse with grass, ant hills everywhere, uncut. Fairways were dry and brown. Greens, while in good shape, were also slow and longer. For the replica holes, they certainly tried, but if you've ever seen or played any of them (other than Augusta), save yourself the trip and wait for the real thing.
This course 'might' be worth the price at $50 / round (max), but it would still need some work. I can play golf at Washington County in Hartford, WI, for less than $50 and it's in MUCH better shape at all times as a public course.
As a side note, what adds to the disappointment is that I was told earlier on in the week the course was in excellent condition. I don't mind if the course isn't perfect, but don't mislead the public about course conditions. On top of that, the golf course deleted our reservation, sent out a cancellation email, to which I had to call them and re-confirm the time we intended to play. They did fix it ahead of our tee time, but it just goes to show the type of experience you can expect. We played in 4:20, but had to wait on EVERY shot on the back nine and never saw a ranger once. The golf shop has GPS, so they should know where the back-ups are and should take care of it.
Stay away - play Sand Valley, spend the money. It's worth EVERY penny. Others would be Wild Rock, Trappers Turn, or Sentry World. Hope this helps others.
Not Up To Par
Very disappointed in the current condition of the course. Extremely dry fairways that yield patchy grass. Areas around the greens are also dry and several area had ant hills. The greens weren't bad but for $84, I'd expect above average course conditions. The novelty of Replica holes can only last so long. Also golfed Wild Rock and that course is in great shape. Seems like whomever owns this place the conditions of the course have never been up to par.
Dissappointing
3rd year playing here and wont be back. For $95 a round there should not be ant hills on the greens. Mowing and rolling has not been done. Gps systems not working on carts either day.
Very enjoyable course.
Late March golf. Course was in very good shape. Always enjoy golfing here.
Off the Beaten Path, but worth it!
Golfing here can be a great deal of fun as they have several replica holes from some famous courses - two from Augusta National, Oakmont, Bay Hill and others, but the funnest is hole #10, a recreation of TPC Sawgrass' #17. We were behind a slow foursome whom had won a round at a benefit and after catching up to them on the last few holes on the front 9, were unable to get past them at the turn. We ended up playing hole #10 a second time, which was fun and finally got past them by skipping a hole, then coming back. Some marshals should have pushed them, or at least inform them to let others go by. We were able to finish the last hole just prior to twilight, which is Arnie's BayHill hole, a wonderful finish. I hope the foursome behind us were able to finish!
Fun to pretend you are golfing with the greats!
Staff were most friendly and helpful. Food and beverages were good -we did happy hour and had appetizers.
Course was fun to play. We tried to do the yardage that the pros use. Since it was late in season the greens had been aerated.
I would love to come back again to play a round with pristine green conditions.
Thanks to all the staff for making our experience a very fun and memorable outing!.
Beautiful Time of Year
When people have put their clubs away I enjoy playing because the course is all yours with not many people.
Fast play, very nice conditions ( except the air-rated greens that you expect this time of year). The changing tree colors make the Castle Course at Northern Bay a must play with it's signature holes.
Always a joy to play
Excellent weather and course conditions. Staff is super friendly and make for a very enjoyable experience.
Must play!
Exceptional course! It is an absolute blast to play especially if you follow professional golf. The replica holes are well crafted and provide you with a unique experience. The staff is excellent and the extra mile they go for you is something I've never experienced golfing throughout central Wisconsin.
Nice resort course!
Love the replica holes. Island green #10 was great. Well conditioned. Great pace of play!
Don't Pass This One Bye
Great course! Beautifully landscaped. Holes are challenging. Might be pricey but worth the money.
Beautiful Course
Beautiful course, well maintained in excellent condition. Replica holes were very fun to play. Will definitely play again when in the Wisconsin Dells area.
Great, moderately challenging course
This course is a great place to golf. Staff is very friendly and professional. The course is well maintained and the play is fun yet challenging. The food was good at the restaurant. The ONLY complaint I had is that they did not have a beverage cart out on the course for some reason. Simple problem to fix, just had to stock up at the clubhouse.