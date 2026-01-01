2026 Amgen Irish Open

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2026-amgen-irish-open-3840x1380.png

2026 Amgen Irish Open

Watch live coverage of the Amgen Irish Open from Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland. Second round coverage begins Friday at 4:30 AM ET.

Schedule

Thursday

8:30 AM - 2:00 PM: Amgen Irish Open - Rd 1

Friday

4:30 - 10:00 AM: Amgen Irish Open - Early Rd 2

12:00 - 2:00 PM: Amgen Irish Open - Late Rd 2

Saturday

9:30 AM - 2:30 PM: Amgen Irish Open - Rd 3

Sunday

8:30 AM - 1:30 PM - Amgen Irish Open - Final Rd

Rory McIlroy Series

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Ask Rory
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My Roots: Rory McIlroy
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Rory McIlroy

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