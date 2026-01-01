Nathalie Sheehan gives golfers of all skill levels a guide to better bunker play. Learn how to master the standard greenside bunker shot, get up and down from various difficult lies in the sand and hit solid fairway bunker shots. The Next Shot host will also teach how to control distance, spin and trajectory on command with creative drills and fun games. If you struggle in the sand, this is your guide to lower scores!
Play More. Play Better.
New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.
-
$99.00 / Per Year
$49.00 / Per Year
- $120 in monthly Anytime Tee Time Credits (12 at $10 each)
- Waived GolfNow convenience fees on 10 tee time bookings
- Tee time protection on up to 10 tee time bookings
- GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
- 12 months of Peacock Premium included, with live tournament coverage (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
- Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
- GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
- Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
- More member-exclusive savings and perks
$4.99 / Per Month
- Includes 7-day free trial
- GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
- Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
- GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
- Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
- Includes 7-day free trial
- GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
- Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
- GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
- Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app