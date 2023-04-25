About GolfPass Points
The GolfNow Rewards will change to GolfPass Points on April 25, 2023. All tee times played on or before April 24, 2023, will accrue points by means of GolfNow Rewards or TeeOff Rewards. All tee times played on or after April 25, 2023, will earn GolfPass Points.
GolfPass Points is one way in which GolfNow endeavors to reward and thank our most loyal customers for choosing to book their tee times on GolfNow.com or the GolfNow mobile app, TeeOff.com or the TeeOff mobile app. GolfPass free members can earn and accumulate GolfPass Points that can be redeemed for a discount on our GolfPass subscription products and eligible GolfNow or TeeOff tee time booking transaction items when purchases are combined at checkout. Paid GolfPass members (Members of GolfPass+, GolfPass+ VIP, GolfPass Monthly, or GolfPass Video) can earn and accumulate GolfPass Points that can then be redeemed for a discount on their GolfNow or TeeOff bookings.
How do I earn GolfPass Points?
To earn GolfPass Points, you must be signed into a registered account on GolfNow.com or GolfNow mobile app, TeeOff.com or the TeeOff mobile app; rounds booked during Guest Checkout are not eligible for GolfPass Points. If you are logged in, all tee time bookings will display the GolfPass Points value that will be earned upon completion of golf tee time played. All GolfPass Points expire one (1) year after the awarded date.
How do rounds qualify for GolfPass Points?
For rounds to qualify toward GolfPass Points, a round must be booked while signed into a registered account on GolfNow.com or the GolfNow mobile app, TeeOff.com or the TeeOff mobile app, and becomes valid after the play date. Rounds booked during Guest Checkout are not considered eligible. Certain rounds booked with legacy Rewards promo codes may not be eligible. Rounds discounted to $0 using promo codes and/or GolfPass Points or rounds that are refunded or cancelled are not eligible for GolfPass Points.
When will I see GolfPass Points in my account?
GolfPass Points are earned after completing your booked tee time and will be awarded the day after play. Your new total GolfPass Points available will be updated on the awarded date. For example, if you played a tee time on a Friday, then you can expect to see your awarded GolfPass Points in your account on Saturday.
Can I earn GolfPass Points any other way?
On occasion we will run specialized, limited-time promotions that will award incremental GolfPass Points for specific actions taken. You may also receive these offers via email. Keep an eye out for these promotions throughout the year!
How do I redeem GolfPass Points?
GolfPass Points are only redeemable on “Hot Deals” tee times, convenience fees, TeeOff “DEAL Times”, GolfPass subscription products, and any other eligible activities that may be established in the future.
GolfPass free members can redeem earned GolfPass Points towards the purchase of a GolfPass subscription products.
Paid GolfPass members can redeem earned GolfPass Points towards the purchase price of any “Hot Deals” tee time and convenience fees offered by GolfNow, TeeOff “DEAL Times” offered by TeeOff.
GolfPass Free Members:
GolfPass free members will see a GolfPass section at checkout with the total amount of GolfPass Points availible and details on joining GolfPass+ membership with a click to add button. Clicking on the button to add will subscribe you to a GolfPass+ membership with applicable charges to checkout and apply the availible points towards your total eligible transaction amount. The total eligible transaction amount will be reduced by the amount of savings after applying GolfPass Points and GolfPass+ membership to your transaction.
Paid GolfPass Members:
(Members of GolfPass+, GolfPass+ VIP, GolfPass Monthly, GolfPass Video):
During checkout, paid GolfPass members will see a GolfPass section at checkout with the total amount of GolfPass Points availible that reads “Save $xx”. Click on the “Save $xx” button and your total eligible transaction amount will be reduced by the amount of savings by applying GolfPass Points to your transaction. You can then remove the discount by selecting “Remove” to save your GolfPass Points for future eligible purchases.
Where can I find “Hot Deals” tee times to redeem my GolfPass Points?
On GolfNow.com, you can click the “Hot Deals” tab at the top of the page to navigate directly to available tee times nearby. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “Hot Deals” tee times either by clicking on the “Hot Deals” toggle or by selecting a specific course and looking for the orange flame icon next to the tee time.
On the GolfNow mobile app, you can select the search box on the top of the home screen and select the “Hot Deals Near me” suggested search to view available tee times near your location. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “Hot Deals” tee times by clicking on the “Refine” button and the “Hot Deals” only toggle, or by simply browsing a selected course and looking for the orange flame icon next to the tee time.
“Hot Deals” update frequently, so check back often for the most current available tee times.
Where can I find “DEAL Times” tee times to redeem my GolfPass Points?
On TeeOff.com, you can click the “DEAL times” tab at the top of the page to navigate directly to available tee times nearby. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “DEAL times” tee times either by clicking on the “DEAL times” toggle or by selecting a specific course and looking for the green ‘T’ flag icon next to the tee time.
On the GolfNow mobile app, you can select the search box on the top of the home screen and select the “DEAL times near me” suggested search to view available tee times near your location. You can also select the city in which you would like to play and browse all “DEAL times” tee times by clicking on the “Refine” button and the “DEAL times” only toggle, or by simply browsing a selected course and looking for the green ‘T’ flag icon next to the tee time.
“DEAL times” update frequently, so check back often for the most current available tee times.
Can I use GolfPass Points and other promo codes together at once?
GolfPass Points are stackable and available for use with other promo codes and other stackable legacy Rewards Promo Codes all at once.
If I do not use my GolfPass Points for the entire amount will there be a remaining balance?
Yes, GolfPass Points can be used for the full eligible transaction amount, however if the GolfPass Points applied does not discount the full transaction amount there will be a balance to pay.
What happens to my GolfPass Points if I cancel my booked tee time?
If you need to cancel your tee time prior to playing, no GolfPass Points will be awarded. GolfPass Points are only awarded after completing your tee time. If any GolfPass Points were applied for a discount on eligible tee time transaction items during the checkout process, they will be reactivated.
What happens to my GolfPass Points if my tee time is refunded?
If your tee time is refunded for any reason, no GolfPass Points will be awarded. GolfPass Points are only awarded after completing your tee time. If any GolfPass Points were applied for a discount on eligible tee time transaction items during the checkout process, they will be reactivated.
Are GolfPass Points transferable?
No, all GolfPass Points issued from our GolfPass Points program are tied to specific customer accounts and may only be redeemed by the account holder.
What happens to my GolfPass Points when I become a GolfPass+ or a Paid GolfPass Member?
Once you become a GolfPass+ or a paid GolfPass member, your GolfPass Points will still be available to you and can be used towards the purchase price of any “Hot Deals” tee time and convenience fees offered by GolfNow, TeeOff “DEAL Times” offered by TeeOff during your subscription period.
What happens to my GolfPass Points when I am not a GolfPass+ or Paid GolfPass Member anymore?
If you cancel or do not renew your GolfPass+ or paid GolfPass subscription, any GolfPass Points available to you will still be available for use towards a GolfPass subscription product.
Can customers combine GolfPass accounts?
No, accounts cannot be combined. Similarly, GolfPass Points cannot be transferred between GolfPass accounts.
Where is the GolfPass Points program good?
GolfPass members can earn GolfPass Points for all rounds booked on GolfNow.com or the GolfNow iOS and Android Apps, TeeOff.com or the TeeOff iOS and Android Apps while signed into a registered GolfPass account. The program is valid in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.
Does GolfPass Points apply to all currencies where the program is available?
Yes, GolfPass Points can be earned and applied in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. The GolfPass Points will discount from the total eligible transaction amount according to the currency of the country where your tee time is booked.
For more information on the GolfPass Points program, please see the GolfPass Points Terms & Conditions.
