GolfPass Points are only redeemable on “Hot Deals” tee times, convenience fees, TeeOff “DEAL Times”, GolfPass subscription products, and any other eligible activities that may be established in the future.

GolfPass free members can redeem earned GolfPass Points towards the purchase of a GolfPass subscription products.

Paid GolfPass members can redeem earned GolfPass Points towards the purchase price of any “Hot Deals” tee time and convenience fees offered by GolfNow, TeeOff “DEAL Times” offered by TeeOff.

GolfPass Free Members:

GolfPass free members will see a GolfPass section at checkout with the total amount of GolfPass Points availible and details on joining GolfPass+ membership with a click to add button. Clicking on the button to add will subscribe you to a GolfPass+ membership with applicable charges to checkout and apply the availible points towards your total eligible transaction amount. The total eligible transaction amount will be reduced by the amount of savings after applying GolfPass Points and GolfPass+ membership to your transaction.

Paid GolfPass Members:

(Members of GolfPass+, GolfPass+ VIP, GolfPass Monthly, GolfPass Video):

During checkout, paid GolfPass members will see a GolfPass section at checkout with the total amount of GolfPass Points availible that reads “Save $xx”. Click on the “Save $xx” button and your total eligible transaction amount will be reduced by the amount of savings by applying GolfPass Points to your transaction. You can then remove the discount by selecting “Remove” to save your GolfPass Points for future eligible purchases.