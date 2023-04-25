Last Updated: April 25, 2023

Welcome to the terms and conditions of the GolfPass Points Program (“GolfPass Points Program Terms”). The GolfPass Points Program (“GolfPass Points Program”) is made available to you by GolfNow, LLC and its affiliated companies (including successors and assigns, “GolfNow,” “GolfPass,” “we,” “us” or “our”). When we say “Services” or “Site” in these GolfPass Points Program Terms, we mean websites operating under the GolfNow, GolfPass, and TeeOff brands or other brands that we own, as well as our websites, applications, emails, and other communications that link to or reference the GolfPass Points Program Terms, or the services provided through any of these means.

These GolfPass Points Program Terms set out the agreement between you and GolfNow regarding your participation in the GolfPass Points Program and what responsibilities you and GolfNow have to each other, and are subject to, and shall include, the Terms of Use for GolfNow, GolfPass, TeeOff, and any other Sites or Services that reference these GolfPass Points Program Terms. These GolfPass Points Program Terms contain important information regarding your legal rights including mandatory arbitration AND OPT OUT INFORMATION, no class relief, and a waiver of your right to a jury trial.

BY USING THE SERVICES, INCLUDING PARTICIPATING IN THE GOLFPASS POINTS PROGRAM, YOU ACCEPT AND AGREE TO BE BOUND AND ABIDE BY THESE GOLFPASS POINTS PROGRAM TERMS AND OUR PRIVACY POLICY, which describes our privacy practices in detail and is incorporated herein by reference. Please read them carefully.

OVERVIEW

The GolfPass Points Program is a customer loyalty program and all eligible persons who have an active, valid account through the Services (“GolfPass Account”) are automatically enrolled in the GolfPass Points Program (“Participants”). Participants will be able to receive GolfPass Points (defined below) under certain circumstances (each, a “Points Event”), such as upon booking an eligible tee time reservation through our GolfNow Distribution Channels (defined below). You should check these terms, or the Sites, for various types of Points Events that may be offered from time to time. Your options for redeeming GolfPass Points will be based upon your status as a Paid GolfPass Member (defined below). Note that GolfPass Points cannot be applied to the purchase of GolfNow, GolfPass, or other gift cards. GolfPass Points will expire at 11:59pm Pacific Time on the 365th day after the date on which they were posted to your GolfPass Account. The GolfPass Points Program will end on the date designated by GolfPass via email or notice on this website (the “Program End Date”) (which will be at 11:59pm Pacific Time on such designated date), so you will not receive any GolfPass Points for tee time reservations that you make with a date of play after the Program End Date, and any GolfPass Points you have received but not yet redeemed by the Program End Date will expire upon the Program End Date. In addition to the words Program End Date, you may also see in these GolfPass Points Program Terms the words “Program Period” which is the period of time that starts on April 25, 2023 and ends on the Program End Date. Whenever we mention “notice” in these GolfPass Points Program Terms, that notice can either be in the form of an email or via an update to these GolfPass Points Program Terms.

GENERAL GOLFPASS POINTS PROGRAM PARTICIPATION

Eligibility; Restrictions. Participation in, and use of, the GolfPass Points Program is limited to persons who reside in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia who are at least 18 years of age and who have a valid GolfPass Account. The GolfPass Points Program is solely for a Participant’s personal, non-commercial use. Corporations, groups, and associations are not eligible. We reserve the right not to extend Program benefits to employees of GolfPass and NBCUniversal. You must maintain a valid email address and promptly update your GolfPass Account with any changes. The GolfPass Points Program is void where prohibited by law. GolfPass may limit the number of Participants and may temporarily or permanently discontinue enrolling new Participants at any time and for any reason without notice to you.

Registration. Eligible persons who have a current, valid GolfPass Account as of April 25, 2023, or create a valid GolfPass Account after April 25, 2023, will be automatically enrolled in the GolfPass Points Program.

Transferability. Participation in the GolfPass Points Program, any GolfPass Points received, and any other related GolfPass Points Program benefits are not transferrable and may not be combined or merged with any other GolfPass accounts.

Unauthorized Activity and Access. You are solely responsible for keeping your login credentials, email address and password confidential and for all activities that occur on your GolfPass Account, including all unauthorized activities. GolfPass is entitled to act on instructions received by it if correct login credentials are provided, and in such case GolfPass will not be liable for: (i) any GolfPass Points, credits or debits made to or used by your GolfPass Account, or (ii) any loss or damage arising from your failure to adequately safeguard your login credentials. You agree to immediately notify GolfPass of any unauthorized use of your login credentials, GolfPass Account, or any other breach of security related to the GolfPass Points Program. Please contact our customer service department at https://www.golfpass.com/contact-us or by phone at 1-833-465-3847.

RECEIVING GOLFPASS POINTS

GolfPass Points. “GolfPass Points” will be received for Points Events. Each completed purchase of a Qualifying Tee Time will be a Points Event. The number of GolfPass Points available to be earned in a Points Event will vary. When purchasing a Qualifying Tee Time, the number of GolfPass Points you will receive for that Points Event will be displayed at checkout. A “Qualifying Tee Time” is a tee time that you purchase in a Qualifying Transaction on GolfNow.com, the GolfNow iOS or Android apps, TeeOff.com, or the TeeOff iOS or Android apps (collectively, the “GolfNow Distribution Channels”), and where that tee time is not cancelled or refunded. A tee time that was purchased before the beginning of the Program Period may not qualify as a Qualifying Tee Time. A “Qualifying Transaction” is a purchase during the Program Period of one or more eligible tee times through the GolfNow Distribution Channels that you make: (a) while signed in to a valid GolfPass Account; and (b) using a debit or credit card, PayPal, GolfNow credit on your GolfPass Account, or a GolfNow gift card. Any purchase made using Guest Checkout will not be considered a Qualifying Transaction. The following will not be considered Qualifying Transactions or Points Events, and you will not receive GolfPass Points from such transactions: (x) tee times purchases that are refunded or cancelled, including after the date of play, regardless of the reason; (y) where you pay for 100% of the transaction with a promo code (regardless of whether it is a promo code you may obtain through the GolfPass Points Program, a GolfPass membership, or any other method); and (z) where you received a tee time from GolfNow without paying GolfNow as a benefit of being enrolled in a paid or free subscription or membership program and there were no other Qualifying Tee Times in that transaction. Certain tee times booked with legacy GolfNow Rewards promo codes may not be eligible as Points Events. GolfPass Points will not be awarded to you until approximately 24 hours after the scheduled time of the applicable Qualifying Tee Time. The conduct or activity that constitutes or qualifies for, or the number of GolfPass Points to be awarded for, a Points Event (or anything that would otherwise lead to a Points Event such as a Qualifying Tee Time or a Qualifying Transaction, for instance) may be changed by GolfNow from time to time, in its sole discretion. Also, GolfNow may offer GolfPass Points for a Points Event under one set of rules for one promotion, and may opt not to offer GolfPass Points for engaging in that same activity under a subsequent or previous promotion.

Expiration of GolfPass Points. All GolfPass Points will expire one (1) year from the date of issuance or on the Program End Date, whichever is sooner, unless an earlier or later date is otherwise provided. GolfPass Points are also subject to expiration due to Account Inactivity (defined below).

Other GolfPass Points. GolfNow may from time to time conduct special limited-time promotions and offer individual or specific Participants the ability to receive GolfPass Points through the completion of certain activities, such as bonus points for making a certain number of tee time purchases over a set period of time, or may offer all Participants a one-time opportunity to receive special promotional GolfPass Points, and thus there may be other types of Points Events designated in the future. The details of any such promotion, including a description of the conduct required, the number of GolfPass Points available and the expiration date of the corresponding GolfPass Points, will be in the terms and conditions communicated to the eligible Participants set forth on the applicable Site(s) or by email or in another communication from GolfNow. If no special expiration date is provided in the description or terms and conditions of the offer for such GolfPass Points, such GolfPass Points shall expire as contemplated in the “Expiration of GolfPass Points” Section above.

REDEEMING GOLFPASS POINTS; REFUNDS

GolfPass Member Status. When you receive GolfPass Points, you will see them posted in your GolfPass Account. The products and/or services you will be able to redeem your GolfPass Points toward will depend upon your status as a Paid GolfPass Member, as set forth below. A “Paid GolfPass Member” is a Participant who has an active paid membership to GolfPass Video, GolfPass+, or GolfPass+ VIP (each, a “Paid GolfPass Membership”). A “GolfPass Free Member” is any Participant that is not a Paid GolfPass Member. A “Qualifying Redemption” is a purchase made through the Sites on which GolfPass Points are validly applied based on the criteria below.

GolfPass Free Members may only redeem their GolfPass Points towards the purchase price of a new, first-time Paid GolfPass Membership purchased through the Sites. GolfPass Free Members are not eligible to redeem their GolfPass Points towards the purchases of any tee times or convenience fees (except where excess GolfPass Points are applied during the purchase of a Paid GolfPass Membership as described under ‘How to Redeem’ below).

Paid GolfPass Members may redeem their GolfPass Points towards the following:; (a) the purchase price of any Hot Deals tee time on GolfNow.com or the GolfNow iOS and Android apps; (b) the purchase price of any DEAL Times tee time on TeeOff.com or the TeeOff iOS and Android apps; and (c) convenience fees charged by GolfNow on the GolfNow Distribution Channels. If you are a Paid GolfPass Member and you cancel or do not renew your Paid GolfPass Membership, you will revert to a GolfPass Free Member for purposes of the GolfPass Points Program. For the avoidance of doubt, Paid GolfPass Members will not be able to apply GolfPass Points towards the purchase price of their Paid GolfPass Membership upon renewal.

Minimum Redemption Threshold. You will only be able to apply your GolfPass Points in a Qualifying Redemption if the amount of GolfPass Points in your account at the time of redemption, once validly applied, would provide a discount of at least $5.00 on the applicable transaction (the “Minimum Redemption Threshold”). The amount of GolfPass Points required to meet the Minimum Redemption Threshold may vary on a transaction-by-transaction basis. If the amount of GolfPass Points in your account does not meet the Minimum Redemption Threshold, you will not be presented with the option to apply GolfPass Points at checkout. GolfPass, in its sole discretion, may update the Minimum Redemption Threshold at any time, without notice.

How to Redeem.

So long as your transaction otherwise meets the criteria of a Qualifying Redemption, the process for redeeming your GolfPass Points (based on your status as a Paid GolfPass Member) is set forth below. Discounts associated with the number of GolfPass Points redeemed may vary. GolfPass reserves the right to modify the redemption process, in its sole discretion, at any time.

For GolfPass Free Members:

On GolfNow and TeeOff websites and mobile apps. When purchasing a tee time reservation on the GolfNow or TeeOff websites and mobile apps while logged into your GolfPass Account, an option to add a Paid GolfPass Membership to your purchase at a discounted price based on the number of GolfPass Points currently in your account will be displayed on the checkout page. Your GolfPass Points will be automatically applied when you add the Paid GolfPass Membership to your cart according to the on-screen instructions. The total number of GolfPass Points in your account will be applied and you will not be able to customize or adjust the amount of GolfPass Points to be redeemed. In the event the total number of GolfPass Points in your account exceeds the amount required to discount the Paid GolfPass Membership to $0.00, those excess points will be applied towards a discount on the purchase price of the associated tee time reservation (greens fees and/or convenience fees). Once checkout is complete, your GolfPass Points will be redeemed and deducted from your account.

On GolfPass.com. When purchasing a Paid GolfPass Membership on GolfPass.com while logged in to your GolfPass Account, an option to “Save $X” (with “$X” being the discount available to your based on the number of GolfPass Points in your account) will be displayed on the checkout page. Click the “Save $X” button to apply your GolfPass Points and your discount will be reflected in the cart. Once checkout is complete, your GolfPass Points will be redeemed and deducted from your account.

For Paid GolfPass Members: When purchasing a tee time reservation on the GolfNow or TeeOff websites and mobile apps while logged into your GolfPass Account, an option to “Save $X” (with “$X” being the discount available to your based on the number of GolfPass Points in your account) will be displayed on the checkout page. Click the “Save $X” button to apply your GolfPass Points and your discount will be reflected in the cart. Once checkout is complete, your GolfPass Points will be redeemed and deducted from your account.

Where the GolfPass Points applied in a Qualifying Redemption cover the full amount due, you will be purchasing that product/service for free (you won’t have to pay anything). However, if the GolfPass Points applied in a Qualifying Redemption do not cover the full amount due, your payment method will be charged for any remaining balance. Individual GolfPass Points are one-time use only. GolfPass Points are not valid towards prior purchases. You are solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes and any other costs or expenses of accepting and using GolfPass Points or other rewards, unless GolfNow specifically states otherwise in writing.

Combining With Other Offers. Your GolfPass Points may be used or combined with other GolfNow promo codes, such as legacy Rewards Promo Codes, at the sole discretion of GolfNow.

Expired GolfPass Points. Expired GolfPass Points cannot be reinstated.

Cancellation or Refund of Item Acquired with GolfPass Points. In the event you redeem GolfPass Points towards the purchase of a tee time reservation or Paid GolfPass Membership in a Qualifying Redemption, then subsequently cancel that tee time reservation or Paid GolfPass Membership in compliance with the applicable cancellation policy and receive a refund from GolfPass, the GolfPass Points redeemed in the Qualifying Redemption will also be refunded. Cancellation and refund policies are subject to change and may vary.

GolfNow may from time to time permit the redemption of GolfPass Points for other activities, products, and services besides those listed above. Any use of GolfPass Points in connection with such activities, products or services other than those specified and authorized by GolfNow constitutes fraud and you may be prosecuted.

Any GolfPass Points you receive are considered a limited, non-exclusive, revocable, non-assignable, personal, and non-transferable right solely for use towards Qualifying Redemptions. Accordingly, you have no property, proprietary, intellectual property, ownership, or monetary interest in your GolfPass Points, and they shall remain GolfNow property at all times. GolfPass Points have no monetary or cash value and they may not be redeemed with GolfNow or any third party for cash or any cash equivalent. GolfPass Points are not transferable and may not be combined with another person’s GolfPass Points. GolfPass Points are not your personal property, and are not descendible, may not be inherited, bartered, purchased or sold to any third party. Any attempt to combine or transfer GolfPass Points may result in disqualification from the GolfPass Points Program and forfeiture of all GolfPass Points. Other exclusions and restrictions may apply.

LOSS OF GOLFPASS POINTS; TERMINATION OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE GOLFPASS POINTS PROGRAM

You are responsible for regularly checking your GolfPass Account and ensuring the accuracy of your GolfPass Points totals and must notify GolfNow of any omission, incorrect entry or other discrepancy within three (3) days of its occurrence. GolfPass Points subsequently determined, in the sole discretion of GolfNow, to be invalid, will be removed from a Participant’s GolfPass Points accumulation total.

GolfNow may revoke your ability to participate in the GolfPass Points Program due to: (i) your abuse of the GolfPass Points Program, including, without limitation, your use of any “bot,” macro, or other automated means to participate in the GolfPass Points Program or to receive GolfPass Points; (ii) your failure to follow the GolfPass Points Program Terms, the Terms and Policies, or any other applicable terms or conditions; (iii) the attempted or actual sale or transfer of any of your GolfPass Points or your GolfPass Account; (iv) any misrepresentation by you; (v) suspension or termination of your GolfPass Account; (vi) any suspected illegal or fraudulent activity, as determined in GolfNow’s sole discretion; or (vii) any other conduct deemed by GolfNow, in its sole discretion, to be an abuse of the GolfPass Points Program, to be detrimental to the interests of GolfNow, its licensors, suppliers, or its customers, or to be otherwise improper. If your ability to participate in the GolfPass Points is revoked, any unused GolfPass Points will automatically expire and be forfeited and your future participation in the GolfPass Points Program may be prohibited. In addition, GolfNow has the right to take appropriate administrative or legal action as it deems appropriate. GolfNow is not responsible for GolfPass Points that expire or are lost or redeemed due to illegal, fraudulent or unauthorized activity.

You agree to abide by the final and binding decisions of GolfNow regarding the GolfPass Points Program and your participation in it. GolfNow is the sole arbiter of all issues relating to the GolfPass Points Program, including a decision to remove GolfPass Points or to deny GolfPass Points, and all of GolfNow’s decisions relating to the GolfPass Points Program are final.

Because all GolfPass Accounts automatically participate in the GolfPass Points Program, if you do not wish to participate in the GolfPass Points Program you must terminate your GolfPass Account. Further, since having a GolfPass Account is a requirement in order to participate in the GolfPass Points Program, termination of your GolfPass Account (either by you or by GolfNow) will result in the automatic termination of your participation in the GolfPass Points Program. Termination of your GolfPass Account (either by you or by GolfNow) will result in the forfeiture of any GolfPass Points then associated with your GolfPass Account. If you later elect to re-open a GolfPass Account, you will not have access to any GolfPass Points previously associated with your GolfPass Account and your beginning balance of GolfPass Points will be zero.

GolfPass Points accrued in a Participant’s GolfPass Account shall be maintained in the account until they are redeemed or until they expire, whichever occurs first. Any Participant who fails at any time to engage in Account Activity for a period of eighteen (18) consecutive months (“Account Inactivity“) is subject to termination of their GolfPass Account and/or forfeiture of all accrued GolfPass Points. GolfNow may, but shall have no obligation to, send a Participant a notification of GolfPass Points nearing expiration. “Account Activity” shall be deemed to occur when a Participant either (a) accrues GolfPass Points in the Participant’s GolfPass Account in any manner recognized by the GolfPass Points Program, or (b) redeems any GolfPass Points.

MODIFICATION OF GOLFPASS POINTS PROGRAM TERMS

We reserve the right, in our sole discretion and at any time, without prior notice, to add to, revise, modify, suspend or terminate any or all aspects of the GolfPass Points Program, including, without limitation: (i) your ability to receive or redeem GolfPass Points and the number of GolfPass Points you receive through Points Events or promotions, (ii) offer additional or new Points Events for a limited time or permanently, (iii) limit the number of times or frequency a Participant may receive GolfPass Points for engaging in a Points Event or engaging in the activity during a specific time period, (iv) offer GolfPass Points opportunities to select groups of Participants, (v) redemption and conversion requirements, (vi) redemption values and amounts, (vii) what GolfPass Points can be redeemed for, (viii) the mechanism for redeeming or receiving GolfPass Points, (ix) how many GolfPass Points are required to be accumulated in order to receive a reward or what the reward allows you to receive, and (x) the GolfPass Points Program Terms. Participants may not rely on the continued availability of the benefits of the GolfPass Points Program. For example, a Participant may purchase tee times with a play date that is scheduled to occur two months after that purchase, and GolfNow may terminate the GolfPass Points Program prior to the occurrence of that scheduled tee time, in which case the Participant will not receive any GolfPass Points for the purchase.

These GolfPass Points Program Terms control your participation in the GolfPass Points Program and no covenants at law or in equity shall be implied or incorporated, all of which are expressly disclaimed. GolfNow has the sole right to interpret and apply the GolfPass Points Program Terms. If GolfNow improperly denies an accrual or benefit, liability will not exceed the equivalent value, as determined by GolfNow, of that accrual or benefit.

Any GolfPass Points remaining in a GolfPass Account that have not been redeemed by the Program End Date will be forfeited without compensation. GolfNow makes no guarantee or representation as to the length of time during which the GolfPass Points Program will be offered, and the GolfPass Points Program could end at any time.

If any term or change to the GolfPass Points Program Terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that term or change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining terms, changes or conditions. GolfNow shall not be liable to you in any way for any value or benefits you may lose as a result of any changes made to the GolfPass Points Program, including, without limitation, any GolfPass Points. GolfNow will notify you of changes to the GolfPass Points Program Terms by posting them to the Site(s). The updated GolfPass Points Program Terms will be effective as of the time of posting, or upon such later date or by such other method as specified by GolfNow. It is your responsibility to check the Site(s) regularly for any changes to the GolfPass Points Program Terms. If you object to the GolfPass Points Program Terms or any changes hereto or at any time become dissatisfied with the GolfPass Points Program, your sole recourse shall be to cease using the GolfPass Points Program. Your continuing use of the GolfPass Points Program after notification of any change(s) (including notification by posting) constitutes conclusive evidence of your acknowledgement of the modifications and your agreement to be bound by such change(s).

PROGRAM END DATE. The GolfPass Points Program will end on the date designated by GolfNow via email or notice on this website (the “Program End Date”) (which will be at 11:59pm Pacific Time on such designated date), so you will not receive any GolfPass Points for tee time purchases that you make for a play date after the Program End Date. Whenever we mention “notice” in these GolfPass Points Program Terms, that notice can either be in the form of an email or via an update to these GolfPass Program Terms Any GolfPass Points remaining in a GolfPass Account that have not been redeemed by the Program End Date will be forfeited without compensation.

All questions or disputes regarding eligibility for the GolfPass Points Program, collection or redemption of GolfPass Points, or a Participant’s compliance with the GolfPass Points Program Terms will be resolved by GolfNow, in its sole and absolute discretion. All such decisions are final. GolfPass Points will not be refunded or placed back in a Participant’s quantity of redeemable GolfPass Points for any reason after redemption has been made, including if you return the item purchased using GolfPass Points.

Information about your GolfPass Points Program account activity can be accessed online HERE when signed in to your GolfPass Account. Information includes, but is not limited to, your GolfPass Points and expiration dates. For information about your GolfPass Account, contact GolfNow online at https://www.golfpass.com/contact-us, by phone at 1-833-465-3847, or by mail at 7580 Golf Channel Drive, Orlando, FL 32819; attention: GolfPass Points Program.

