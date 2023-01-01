First Responder Membership Terms & Conditions

GolfPass+

This "First Responders Save 20% on GolfPass+" offer (the "Offer") is only valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers who complete a valid first responder verification with GolfPass. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, your GolfPass+ Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual first responder rate ($79) plus any applicable taxes, with eligible first responder re-verification at the time of renewal. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the membership period. The 'Monthly tee time credit', ten (10) waived booking fees, ten (10) Tee Time Protection, and $40 credit toward any TaylorMade gear or other promotional gift will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice.

GolfPass Video

This "First Responders Save 20% on GolfPass Video" offer (the "Offer") is only valid for new GolfPass Video subscribers who complete a valid first responder verification with GolfPass. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, your GolfPass Video Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual first responder rate ($39) plus any applicable taxes, with eligible first responder re-verification at the time of renewal. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the membership period. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.