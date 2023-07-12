How to Activate Your Peacock Premium Benefit

Peacock Premium is now available for new or current GolfPass+ subscribers. This is included in their GolfPass+ membership and is active for one year.

To activate:



Go to Golfpass.com and log into your account. In the top right-hand corner of the page, click My Account > GolfPass+. Under the Additional Benefits header, find the Peacock promo code.

Click the Copy icon to copy the promo code. Click Learn More under the Peacock benefit to navigate to peacocktv.com to enter the promo code. Complete the steps with Peacock to finish setting up an account.

Still need help?

Check out the Peacock Premium FAQ page.