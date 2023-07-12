How to Activate Your Peacock Premium Benefit

Peacock Premium is now available for new or current GolfPass+ subscribers. This is included in their GolfPass+ membership and is active for one year.
To activate:
- Go to Golfpass.com and log into your account.
- In the top right-hand corner of the page, click My Account > GolfPass+.
- Under the Additional Benefits header, find the Peacock promo code.
- Click the Copy icon to copy the promo code.
- Click Learn More under the Peacock benefit to navigate to peacocktv.com to enter the promo code.
- Complete the steps with Peacock to finish setting up an account.
Still need help?
Check out the Peacock Premium FAQ page.