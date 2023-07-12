How to Use Your TaylorMade Benefit

All new and renewing members of GolfPass+ receive a $40 TaylorMade store credit benefit.
To link your GolfPass+ and TaylorMade account:
- Go to Golfpass.com and log into your account.
- In the top right-hand corner, click My Account > My GolfPass+.
- Scroll down to the Additional Benefits header, the TaylorMade benefit can be found there.
- Click the Copy icon to copy the code.
- Under the TaylorMade benefit, click Link Account. This will navigate to the TaylorMade site.
- Use the template to log in or create a TaylorMade account and navigate to the Account page.
- Scroll down and click the GolfPass tab.
- Click Link my GolfPass Account.
- Log in with your GolfPass account information. To authorize the account for TaylorMade, click Approve.
To use the $40 store credit:
- When making a purchase at taylormadegolf.com, make sure you are logged into the TaylorMade account.
- Navigate to the TaylorMade cart.
- On the right-hand side of the page within the Order Summary, click Promotion Codes.
- Enter the code found on the My Account page on GolfPass.
- The code is only valid for a purchase of $40 or more.
- Click Enter.
- The credit will be applied to the purchase.
Still need help?
Check out our TaylorMade FAQ page.