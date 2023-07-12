How to Use Your TaylorMade Benefit

All new and renewing members of GolfPass+ receive a $40 TaylorMade store credit benefit.

To link your GolfPass+ and TaylorMade account:



Go to Golfpass.com and log into your account. In the top right-hand corner, click My Account > My GolfPass+. Scroll down to the Additional Benefits header, the TaylorMade benefit can be found there.

Click the Copy icon to copy the code. Under the TaylorMade benefit, click Link Account. This will navigate to the TaylorMade site. Use the template to log in or create a TaylorMade account and navigate to the Account page. Scroll down and click the GolfPass tab. Click Link my GolfPass Account. Log in with your GolfPass account information. To authorize the account for TaylorMade, click Approve.

To use the $40 store credit:

When making a purchase at taylormadegolf.com, make sure you are logged into the TaylorMade account. Navigate to the TaylorMade cart. On the right-hand side of the page within the Order Summary, click Promotion Codes. Enter the code found on the My Account page on GolfPass.

The code is only valid for a purchase of $40 or more. Click Enter. The credit will be applied to the purchase.

Still need help?

Check out our TaylorMade FAQ page.

