GolfPass Quiz Landing Page

Peacock: Ltd. time. Not incl. in free trial. After 12 mos., plan auto-renews at then-current retail price (+ tax) until you cancel. Must redeem w/in 12 mos. Terms Apply.
Play More
$10 in monthly Tee Time Credits ($120 total)
Be sure to use each of your $10 monthly tee time credits, valid on any available GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Time.
Waived Booking Fees
As a GolfPass+ member, you won’t need to pay booking fees on any of your first 10 GolfNow tee time bookings each year.
Tee Time Protection
If plans change, cancel select GolfNow or TeeOff reservations without penalty up to one hour before your tee time at no penalty.
Travel Savings and Exclusive Insight
Save up to $100 off your next golf vacation booked through our travel concierge service and unlock exclusive advice, money-saving tips and Ultimate Itineraries from our insiders.
Earn & Redeem GolfPass Points
Earn GolfPass Points with every round and redeem them for savings on tee times or your next membership. The more you play, the more you save.
Referral Program
Share your referral link and earn $10 for each friend who becomes a GolfPass member (for up to $100)
Play Better
Thousands of Video Instruction Tips
Start exploring thousands of video lessons targeted to every facet of your golf game.
40+ Multi-Episode Instruction Series
Stream in-depth series that explore all parts of the game, featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as world-class instructors like Martin Hall and Chris Como.
Interact with GolfPass Instructors
Our instructors regularly respond to comments on their tips from GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members. This is an exclusive membership privilege.
More Golf Content
GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members also have access to more than 650 hours of GOLF Channel show archives, GolfPass Originals and livestreams.
Peacock Included with Membership
Your GolfPass+ membership includes a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Stream live golf tournament coverage, hit movies and shows, exclusive Originals, and more.
Custom Fitting at The Workshop
Located in Orlando, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is one of Florida’s most prestigious private clubs. Only club members and GolfPass+ members can book fittings at its state-of-the-art Workshop fitting studio.
Access Anywhere, Anytime
Download the GolfPass app to explore our archive of video lessons anywhere, including during range sessions. Watch the always-on GolfPass channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Xumo Live, with other channels launching soon.
Exclusive Savings on FuboTV
As a GolfPass+ member, you’ll get $30 off each month for the first 3 months of FuboTV, saving you a total of $90.
Monthly Perks
FuboTV Special Offer
Stream 120+ live events, including PGA Tour coverage, with Fubo TV. Save $30 each month for the first three months – a total savings of $90.
40% off at Altera
Enjoy 40% off sitewide at Altera, makers of premium alpaca socks. Experience unmatched comfort, performance, and style perfect for your time on the course.
Complimentary Magazine Subscription
Choose a premium magazine subscription on us—no credit card needed! Pick from top titles in travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and more, and enjoy a full year of reading completely on us.
Free Shipping at Golfballs.com
Get free shipping on every order at Golfballs.com! From personalized golf balls to custom gear, find everything you need – no minimum purchase required.