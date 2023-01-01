To redeem this offer, you must:

• Be a new or existing GOLFPASS+, GOLFPASS+ VIP, or GOLFPASS Monthly subscriber.

• Remain in good standing as a paying GOLFPASS+ subscriber during your 12-month access period.

• Be 18 years of age or older and reside in the U.S.

• Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

This offer excludes GOLFPASS Video subscribers, those on a free trial of GOLFPASS, and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon.

Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock are eligible but must contact the GOLFPASS Customer Care team for assistance.

No longer meeting all applicable eligibility requirements could cause your access to Peacock Premium to be revoked.

