New eligible GolfPass members should receive their new Peacock Premium promo code in as little as two (2) hours after joining!
Live Golf
Live Golf
Live Sports
Live Sports
A Peacock Original: Bel Air
All-new Peacock Originals
Watch The Northman on Peacock
Movies
Watch Yellowstone on Peacock
TV Shows
Daily News
Daily News

What's New on GolfPass
The Golf Fix
Ball-Striking – Fat and Thin Shots
favorite_border
9:24
The Golf Fix
Longest Year Ever – Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
7:52
The Swing Gym
The Swing Gym: Season 2 Introduction
favorite_border
1:28
On Tour/On Course
Ron White
favorite_border
18:09
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill
favorite_border
21:59
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E8: Putt Puttz, Holiday Golf Gifts and Nick Jonas
favorite_border
15:34
Private Lessons
The Miz
favorite_border
21:38
Private Lessons
J.R. Smith
favorite_border
20:40
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Introduction
favorite_border
1:08
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Driver – Heel Miss
favorite_border
4:58
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E7: Rain Check, Text Context, Best Golfer Ever and Billy Horschel
favorite_border
17:26
Ask Como
More Power with a Short Swing
favorite_border
3:29
Pop-Up Golf Clinic with Rory McIlroy
Segment 1 - Wedge Warm-Up
favorite_border
5:52
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E6: Lucky Lyle, Unexpected Golf, Distance and Nick Dougherty
favorite_border
17:03
Home Course Advantage
Liam Eyer
favorite_border
20:48
Ask Nathalie
Laid Off At the Top
favorite_border
4:52
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Nathalie Sheehan
favorite_border
27:24
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Brandon Canesi
favorite_border
27:02
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E5: Stroke Saver, Golf Subconscious, Mashed Potatoes, and Nick Faldo
favorite_border
17:27
Home Course Advantage
Daniela Andrade
favorite_border
20:22
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Preston Combs
favorite_border
26:48
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Trillium Rose
favorite_border
28:22
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E4: Lost Club, Barry’s Ball Bodega and Rob Riggle
favorite_border
16:37
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Ali Gilbert and Charlie Weingroff
favorite_border
29:59
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Gary Gilchrist
favorite_border
27:34
Frequently Asked Questions

How do Eligible Members Access this Offer?

Within two hours of becoming a paying GolfPass+, GolfPass+ VIP, or GolfPass Monthly member, an email is sent with a promo code and instructions on accessing the Peacock Premium membership.

Who is Eligible for this Offer?

To redeem this offer, you must:

• Be a new or existing GOLFPASS+, GOLFPASS+ VIP, or GOLFPASS Monthly subscriber.

• Remain in good standing as a paying GOLFPASS+ subscriber during your 12-month access period.

• Be 18 years of age or older and reside in the U.S.

• Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

This offer excludes GOLFPASS Video subscribers, those on a free trial of GOLFPASS, and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon.

Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock are eligible but must contact the GOLFPASS Customer Care team for assistance.

No longer meeting all applicable eligibility requirements could cause your access to Peacock Premium to be revoked.

What can I Watch with Peacock Premium?

You'll have access to every movie and show available on Peacock, and you'll unlock:

• Entire seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series content.

• Next day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits.

• Can't miss live sports and every movie or show available on Peacock.

There's always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

What if I Already Have a Peacock Account?

If you have a Peacock plan and meet the eligibility requirements for this offer, click the Sign In to Redeem button above, where you’ll be directed to your account to redeem your promo code.

Do I Need to Provide Payment Information?

You must provide a valid credit card or PayPal account to redeem.

At the end of your access period, your subscription auto-renews at $4.99/month (or the then-current monthly fee for Peacock Premium) plus tax.

If you cancel your subscription before your access period expires, you will not be charged the current monthly rate for Peacock Premium.

Will I be Charged?

You are not charged for Peacock Premium during your offer access period. At the end of the access period, your subscription auto-renews at $4.99/month (or the then-current monthly fee for Peacock Premium) plus tax.

If you cancel your subscription before your access period expires, you will not be charged the current monthly rate for Peacock Premium.

Cancellation instructions can be found HERE.

New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • Tee time protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
