Peacock Premium is your all-access pass to everything Peacock has to offer; hit movies and shows, exclusive Originals, and live sports including the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.
Play more golf with $120 worth of monthly tee time credits, waived booking fees, and cancellation protection. Plus, stream thousands of shows and lessons anywhere you go.
How do Eligible Members Access this Offer?
Within two hours of becoming a paying GolfPass+, GolfPass+ VIP, or GolfPass Monthly member, an email is sent with a promo code and instructions on accessing the Peacock Premium membership.
Who is Eligible for this Offer?
To redeem this offer, you must:
• Be a new or existing GOLFPASS+, GOLFPASS+ VIP, or GOLFPASS Monthly subscriber.
• Remain in good standing as a paying GOLFPASS+ subscriber during your 12-month access period.
• Be 18 years of age or older and reside in the U.S.
• Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
This offer excludes GOLFPASS Video subscribers, those on a free trial of GOLFPASS, and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon.
Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock are eligible but must contact the GOLFPASS Customer Care team for assistance.
No longer meeting all applicable eligibility requirements could cause your access to Peacock Premium to be revoked.
What can I Watch with Peacock Premium?
You'll have access to every movie and show available on Peacock, and you'll unlock:
• Entire seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series content.
• Next day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits.
• Can't miss live sports and every movie or show available on Peacock.
There's always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.
What if I Already Have a Peacock Account?
If you have a Peacock plan and meet the eligibility requirements for this offer, click the Sign In to Redeem button above, where you’ll be directed to your account to redeem your promo code.
Do I Need to Provide Payment Information?
You must provide a valid credit card or PayPal account to redeem.
At the end of your access period, your subscription auto-renews at $4.99/month (or the then-current monthly fee for Peacock Premium) plus tax.
If you cancel your subscription before your access period expires, you will not be charged the current monthly rate for Peacock Premium.
Will I be Charged?
You are not charged for Peacock Premium during your offer access period. At the end of the access period, your subscription auto-renews at $4.99/month (or the then-current monthly fee for Peacock Premium) plus tax.
If you cancel your subscription before your access period expires, you will not be charged the current monthly rate for Peacock Premium.
Cancellation instructions can be found HERE.
New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

$99.00 / Per Year

$49.00 / Per Year
$99.00 / Per Year
$49.00 / Per Year
- Includes 7-day free trial
- $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
- 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
- Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
- Tee time protection on 10 bookings
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Member-exclusive savings
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
$4.99 / Per Month
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds