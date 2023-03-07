Join the world’s most remarkable golf club

Free Trial Terms & Conditions

GolfPass+

This "One Free Week of GolfPass+" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge (the "Trial") including one (1) booking with waived fees on GolfNow. At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass+ Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($99) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. The 'Monthly tee time credit', ten (10) waived booking fees, ten (10) Cancellation Protection, $40 TaylorMade promo code, access to Peacock Premium and any other promotional gift will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun.

GolfPass Video

This "One Free Week of GolfPass Video" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass free of charge (the "Trial"). At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass Video Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($49) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. Any applicable promotional gifts will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun.Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

Peacock x GolfPass Terms and Conditions

MODIFIED AS OF MARCH 7, 2023

Starting June 16, 2022, eligible GOLFPASS+ subscribers will receive Peacock’s ad-supported, video on demand offering currently branded as Peacock Premium (“Peacock Premium”) for personal, non-commercial use, subject to all applicable terms and conditions, at no additional charge (currently, $4.99/month) (the “Offer”) for so long as the eligibility requirements in the next paragraph are met (collectively, the “Access Period”). GOLFPASS will email eligible GOLFPASS+ subscribers a Peacock promo code (the “Code”) and special link for redemption of the Offer.

You are eligible for this Offer only if you: (i) are a new or existing GOLFPASS+, GOLFPASS+ VIP or GOLFPASS Monthly subscriber; (ii) remain in good standing as a paying GOLFPASS+ subscriber during the Access Period; (iii) are 18 years of age or older and reside in the United States; and (iv) provide Peacock with a valid payment method. Offer excludes GOLFPASS Video subscribers, Golfpass subscribers while on a free trial and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon). Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock must contact Customer Care by clicking here to redeem the Offer. Your access to Peacock Premium is subject to early termination and will be revoked if you no longer meet all applicable eligibility requirements.

Redemption of the Code and your use of Peacock Premium during and after your Access Period (if applicable) is subject to the Peacock Terms of Use, available at peacocktv.com/terms and Peacock Privacy Policy, available at peacocktv.com/privacy, and the terms hereof. When your Access Period ends, you will be downgraded to Peacock’s free tier.

While supplies last. Programming and content subject to change. Peacock reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time and for any reason. After such time, Peacock shall not be obliged to accept redemptions or any further attempts to use any Code. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No cash value, except as required by law. Not valid with any other Offer. One-time use only; limit one Code per GOLFPASS account. Not for resale; void if sold, transferred or exchanged.

Disclaimer :

Offer excludes GOLFPASS video subscribers, GOLFPASS subscribers on a free trial, and Peacock subscribers billed through third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon). Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock must take additional steps to redeem offer. Additional eligibility restrictions and terms apply: Offer Terms. $4.99/mo. value or then-current retail price.

Peacock © Peacock TV LLC. All other programs and/or marks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

