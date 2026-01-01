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20 Tips for 2020
1:25
Tip 20 - Wall Foam Roll: Gain better length in your backswing
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Tip 19 - Kettle Bell Roll: Deep tissue work to allow hip flexors to release
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2:04
Tip 18 - Single Leg RDL: Increase mobility in your hamstrings to loosen the lower back
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Tip 17 - Forearm Stretch: Avoid getting disconnected in the hands and gain mobility in your wrists
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Tip 16 - One Arm Carry: Build a more resilient shoulder to transfer into your golf swing
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Tip 15 - Side Med Ball Pass: Develop more speed in your golf swing
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Tip 14 - Med Ball Slam: Teach your body to be fast, powerful and efficient
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Tip 13 - Banded Face Pull: Help protect your body to be more resilient
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Tip 11 - Childs Pose: Increase shoulder and quadricep mobility
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Tip 10 - Thread the Needle: Preparatory movement to get ready for a round
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