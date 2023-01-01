Facebook
Google Plus
Bookmark
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Bookmark
Favorite
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Pinterest
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
Burger Menu Icon
GP-badge-mobile
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Search
Katthoefer Golf Design
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Review Statistics
Average Rating
0
Average Rating
0
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
1
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
0
Avg. Value for the Money
0
Avg. Pace of Play
0
Avg. Friendliness
0
Avg. Course Conditions
0
Katthoefer Golf Design Designed Courses Map
Katthoefer Golf Design Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Dessau Golf Park
Dessau-Roßlau, Sachsen-Anhalt
0.0
0
Write Review
Recent Articles
Touring Kingston Heath, host of the 2028 Presidents Cup
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses
June 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
5 golf instruction tips that will help you fix your slice for good
SentryWorld's famous 'Flower Hole' brings the color to the 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Now Reading
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Clear Search
Search
Search Near Me