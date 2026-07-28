Tucson, Arizona golf guide: 3 appealing places to play around 'The Old Pueblo'

When winter weather gets cold and snowy, countless golfers seek refuge in the desert. In many cases, they default to the Phoenix/Scottsdale area for its pleasant winter weather, relative ease of access and broad array of golf courses splayed across the Valley of the Sun.

It's a solid choice, but it's not the only choice. Less than two hours south, Tucson is a great option for golfers who are all-in on the charms of desert golf but find themselves priced out of the Phoenix/Scottsdale heavy-hitters or just looking for a different vibe altogether. Tucson is one of America's fastest-growing metro areas, which means new infrastructure and investment are flowing into an area that is already anchored by the presence of the University of Arizona. A mix of well-kept midcentury and modern golf courses and resorts that have enjoyed significant recent renovations are strong contenders for a winter buddies or family golf vacation.

One way to structure a Tucson golf trip is to lean on the courses in town operated by Troon, whose track record serving golfers extends to hundreds of courses worldwide over more than 35 years.

The Club at Starr Pass

The J.W. Marriott Tucson Star Pass Resort & Spa sits in quiet desert environs, poised between The Club at Starr Pass and the Tucson Mountain Park. Patrick Koenig

Starr Pass has a long history as a priority-play among Tucson-bound golfers ever since it opened as one of the PGA Tour's TPC-branded courses in 1986. It debuted to TV viewers the following year, when it took over as host of the PGA Tour's Tucson Open, which began in the 1940s and ran through 2006. Starr Pass's tenure, from 1987 through 1996, included all three of Phil Mickelson's wins in the event - his first coming in 1991 as an amateur while still playing his college golf at Arizona State. In 2005, Star Pass expanded from 18 to 27 holes when Arnold Palmer's design group added nine new holes while also renovating the existing 18 (now called the Gambler and Pioneer nines) laid out by Bob Cupp.

Design-wise, Starr Pass will remind golfers of the top modern desert golf courses of the Phoenix/Scottsdale area with the advantage of having relatively few homes intruding into view. Desert scrub is a factor on virtually every hole, as is the considerable mounding and shaping around fairways, bunkers and greens. Recent renovations have included brand-new TifEagle Bermuda greens, rebuilt bunkers and some restoration of the native desert, which enhances playability. Starr Pass remains a fixture on the PGA Tour's annual Qualifying tournament schedule.

Starr Pass's initial course expansion in 2005 coincided with the opening of the J.W. Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa. Located a short, free shuttle ride from the main golf clubhouse, the resort is in the midst of its own slate of renovations to all 575 of its rooms and suites, as well as enhancements to its considerable meeting and convention facilities. Other amenities include water features like a lazy river and reflection pools, plus the luxury Hashani Spa. On the F&B front, the winter is "patio season," with each of the J.W. Marriott's restaurants featuring its own take on outdoor dining. Guests who find themselves in the hotel lobby between 5:30 and 5:45 pm each evening will be treated to a complimentary tequila shot, a tradition since the resort first opened.

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa and La Paloma Country Club

La Paloma Country Club is a handsome 1986 Jack Nicklaus Signature course that is accessible by guests of the nearby Westin resort. Patrick Koenig

Established in 1986, the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa has been a favorite destination within Tucson for 40 years. With 486 rooms, it is one of the largest resorts in town, set against the backdrop of the Santa Catalina mountains, which guests can contemplate from any of the five on-site pool complexes.

Golf-interested guests receive access to the otherwise private La Paloma Country Club, with 27 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature golf - the Canyon, Hill and Ridge nines. After several years at another course in town, in 2024 La Paloma became the host of the PGA Tour Champions' annual Cologuard Classic, won in 2026 by New Zealand's Stephen Alker in a playoff over Padraig Harrington.

Forced carries to some fairways and greens over cactus-laden washes and ravines add some intimidation to a round. In typical Nicklaus fashion, angled, elusive putting surfaces demand good iron play. The private club feel benefits guests in the form of pristine conditioning and a quiet, traditional vibe (make sure you remove your hat indoors), as well as excellent dining facilities fit for a great pre- or post-round lunch.

Tubac Golf Resort

defaultTubac Golf Resort sits at a 45-mile remove from greater Tucson. Patrick Koenig

Tin Cup is high on most lists of the greatest golf movies, and much of the Kevin Costner/Rene Russo rom-com was filmed at this rustic retreat about 45 miles south of Tucson proper. Geography whizzes will observe that that places it close to the Mexican border - so close, in fact, that some of the roads nearby express distances in kilometers, rather than miles. There is also an official Border Patrol checkpoint a few miles north of Tubac along Interstate 19, on the way back to Tucson.

The golf at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa dates back to 1959, with all three nines - Anza, Otero and Rancho - laid out by Robert "Red" Lawrence, who designed dozens of courses across the American southwest. The desert is mostly at a remove from the holes here, with some of the golf routed through mature neighborhoods and more wooded, scrubby parts of the property. Tin Cup buffs will recognize the fourth hole on the Rancho nine, a par 5 where some of the film's climactic scenes happen. The sixth, seventh and eighth holes on this side form the toughest stretch of golf across the resort - a 464-yard par 4, a 251-yard par 3 and a 651-yard par 5.

Tubac's resort enjoys a distinctly ranchy, Old Arizona feel, set on the site of a former 1700s Spanish land grant. Horseback riding was added to the list of activities on a trial basis in the winter of 2025 and was so popular that it will be brought back for a more substantial stay this coming high season. The casita- and hacienda-style accommodations continue the authentic, traditional feel of the resort.