'Absolutely stupid idea' - Golfers respond to our on-course etiquette thought experiment

"Incredible idea we should implement immediately"

"What an absolutely stupid idea."

In a nutshell, this is what you get when you write an opinion online...

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Spirited debate is healthy and golfers love to argue - just ask any tenured 19th Hole bartender.

A few weeks back, I mused that in golf’s post-pandemic boom, crowded courses battling pace of play and general etiquette issues might consider looking across the Atlantic Ocean for answers. Several European countries’ golfers must obtain some sort of license in order to be able to play where they want. In order to combat certain golf-growing pains, should some stateside facilities take up a similar policy?

The responses to the article shocked me with their sheer volume. I happened to publish the piece during the World Cup, and amid Norway's impressive run, I paired a link to the article with a video of Erling Haaland fixing his ball mark during a round of golf in Miami in a post on X, né Twitter. It blew up. (The two comments at the top of the article sit practically side-by-side in the responses.)

As always happens when something goes semi-viral, many of the responses are attention-seeking in nature - silly or profane or both. But I saw a little bit of thoughtfulness as well.

Erling Haaland’s native Norway is one of several European countries where it is necessary to obtain a golf license. New golfers are trained in basic etiquette and course care.



I wrote about bringing the practice to the United States just this week: https://t.co/Jhaow3E3pZ https://t.co/sjGICW19gm — Tim Gavrich (@TimGavrich) July 10, 2026

Here is a roundup of interesting responses to the piece, both in the comments section and on social media. I would not say I agree 100% with every single one of them, but I'm posting them below because I feel they (mostly) added to the overall debate. Feel free to add your own two cents in the comments.

10 golfers sound off about the idea of a United States golf license program

"I'm torn. I feel like licenses for mid-high level public and resort tracks make a lot of sense. There are also a bunch of pastures, par 3, and "easier" courses based on course/slope ratings where beginners should be able to learn license free." - Randy W. in the article comments

"A truly absurd concept. No public golf course would require it since it would put them out of business. Most golfers are casual golfers who would not get a license to play in the company outing or a charity event. Elite private golf courses can enforce rules through their cost structure. Other private courses do not want to discourage membership. On the course enforcement of pace of play and other basic rules is the only answer. There will always be some idiots; I've seen them even in private clubs. Making golf exclusive to licensees would not solve anything." - Ernest A. in the article comments

"I think the European system is right on. I have had miserable rounds stuck behind players that do not have the ability to hit the ball anywhere that is acceptable and the have no clue as to golfing etiquette. Learning enough golfing skills to have established a reasonable handicap would make the game much more enjoyable for everyone concerned." - Jerry S. in the article comments

"At one time the city of Toledo Ohio required a basic test of playing abilities and etiquette to play their public courses. I have no problem with that" - Michael J. Dul on Facebook

"I want to buy a course. Anyone can play regardless of race, religion, gender, hair color, favorite baseball team, anything. But, first you go on the range and tee up a driver and hit it 150 yards. Then hit any club "off the deck" 120 yards. Gentlemen wear a collated shirt and golf length shorts. Then you get a license to play Greg National." - Gregory Giesecke on Facebook

"Rules, etiquette and care of the course (greens) should be required of all golfers. I've seen people drive carts on greens, slow golfers give the finger to groups behind them and spend forever looking for a lost ball so they can putt for a 12. I'm a bogey golfer at best, but I learned how we should respect and play the game. If a license can get us all on that page, I'm in." - Rick Braccia on Facebook

"They have boat safety classes, motorcycle safety, hunter safety, bicycle safety, and the list goes on. The truth is, even when we think we know what we are doing, we always learn something we didn’t know when we get proper training. I am still learning golf etiquette and I have been playing for years. I think that some form of class would be a good thing. We have problems at our local courses with younger golfers tearing things up and older golfers standing in the fairway for social hour. There needs to be some form of accountability." - Brett Lovett on Facebook

"People are already intimidated by the idea of trying golf. They think everyone is good and they’ll be embarrassed. We should do everything possible to keep it simple for them and welcome them with open arms and no pop quizzes. JMHO." - Pat Jones on Facebook

"As a varsity coach I support this idea, although I think courses should be able to designate themselves as a non pass course, especially if they have a certain slope/rating that is geared to beginners. Too often now we’re having kids move balls because someone’s damaged greens" - @HeyCoachBart on X

"had the opportunity to caddie while growing up and getting more and more into the game which was a graduate course in golf etiquette, rules, and general human interaction. So many have gotten into the game over last decade with almost no fundamental understanding." - @kmccarthyvt on X

Golf licenses: a final verdict (for now) and what you should do when paired with a new golfer

A detailed view of a Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club rake in a bunker during The Rose Ladies Series at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club on April 13, 2023 in Southport, England. Alex Burstow/Getty Images

I was glad to see a healthy portion of responding golfers seeming to agree that some sort of onboarding would help new golfers join the flow with entrenched golfers. Because I don't operate golf courses myself, I am sensitive to concerns that requiring some sort of extra layer of confirmation might hurt revenues at certain facilities. The rah-rah rugged American individualist contingent has something of a point as well; culturally, any intrusion of some sort of bureaucracy isn't going to fly, even if it's well-meaning.

Joining the crass jerks who come armed with nasty words to every hot take, the "shrink the game" contingent of golf elitists are dead wrong in this debate, in my opinion. Golf has a long track record as a game that is mentally engaging, physically demanding and rewarding and socially enjoyable. Wanting to deny it to genuinely eager newcomers has never seemed more wrong.

So since pulling up the ladder behind us is not a viable option, how do we make sure our rounds happen at the right pace and the courses we play receive the respect they deserve? That's the big question facing the business and culture of golf at the moment.

I do think golf facilities have a stronger role to play. But in the meantime, I plan to keep doing what I've been doing when I am paired with new golfers: share their enthusiasm for the game while also taking any open opportunities to politely educate them about the basics of etiquette. My experience overwhelmingly suggests golf's newcomers want to learn what they don't yet know. So as a long-time member of the community, I feel a responsibility to help onboard eager newbies when the chance comes around. I consider it part of being a good golf citizen.