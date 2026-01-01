Review Statistics

Average Rating

3.9
Average Rating
3.9
2933 Reviews (2933)
Total 2933 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
1
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
4.0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.1
Avg. Value for the Money
3.9
Avg. Pace of Play
3.9
Avg. Friendliness
4.5
Avg. Course Conditions
3.8

Nick Campanelli Designed Courses Map

Nick Campanelli Designed Courses

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