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Nick Campanelli
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Review Statistics
Average Rating
3.9
Average Rating
3.9
2933 Reviews
(2933)
Total 2933 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
1
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
4.0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.1
Avg. Value for the Money
3.9
Avg. Pace of Play
3.9
Avg. Friendliness
4.5
Avg. Course Conditions
3.8
Nick Campanelli Designed Courses Map
Nick Campanelli Designed Courses
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Course Name - A to Z
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Heritage Harbour Golf Club
Bradenton, Florida
Public
3.8863586371
2933
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