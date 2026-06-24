New Tiger Woods-designed golf course planned for Virginia's Tributer Resort

A new 18-hole layout by TGR Design will join an existing course, Cutalong, at the expanding boutique resort near Virginia's Lake Anna 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.
Tim Gavrich
Cutalong Resort Clubhouse by BBA Architects
Central Virginia's Tributer Resort, already home to one 18-hole golf course by architect Tom Clark, will build a new 18 designed by Tiger Woods' TGR design firm in the coming years.

MINERAL, Va. - One of the newest entrants onto the golf scene in the Mid-Atlantic is rapidly expanding with the help of a 15-time major champion.

Tributer Resort, whose accommodations open July 1, announced that it will be expanding from 18 to 36 holes with the addition of a brand-new golf course by Tiger Woods' TGR Design firm. With construction slated to begin by 2028, the 7,300-yard, par-72 course will occupy a core piece of rolling hardwood forest and former farmland within the property's 1,000-plus acres. Tributer Resort is located on a finger of Lake Anna, a 13,000-acre freshwater reservoir lake roughly an hour northwest of Richmond and two hours southwest of Washington, D.C.

“A balanced mix of uphill and downhill holes, shifting perspectives and natural landforms will ensure no two holes feel alike, creating a course that feels organic in its movement and varied in its demands,” said TGR Design president Bryon Bell in a release. “Lake Anna provides a remarkable setting for championship golf, and we’re excited to see this design come to life in a way that fully reflects its sense of place.”

Tributer Resort, new Tiger Woods golf course routing plan
A conceptual rendering of the proposed layout of Tributer Resort's new Tiger Woods-designed golf course.
Cutalong golf course, hole 5
At Tributer's first golf course, Cutalong, architect Tom Clark took inspiration from the work of various great golf course architects of the past, including Pete Dye, whose style he adapted for the par-4 5th hole.

The new Tiger Woods golf course at Tributer Resort will sit just west of its existing layout, Cutalong, which was laid out by architect Tom Clark and opened in 2023. At Cutalong, Clark adapted the design styles and philosophies of his favorite architects while avoiding outright copies of existing holes. He drew inspiration from Golden Age architects like Alister MacKenzie and C.B. Macdonald as well as overseas greats like Harry Colt, James Braid and Tom Simpson. The three GolfPass reviews it has gathered so far from limited play are all of the 5-star variety.

Owned by Reef Capital Partners, Tributer Resort is both an emerging stay-and-play destination for golfers and a rapidly developing residential private club, with more than 900 residences planned over the coming years. Overnight guests can currently arrange to stay in either two-bedroom Golf Cottages or four-bedroom Golf Villas and play the Cutalong course. Full future build-out plans call for 22 Villas and 34 Cottages.

This will mark the second Tiger Woods-designed new golf course to debut at a Reef Capital Partners-owned property. The first, at the private Marcella Club near Park City, Utah, is currently under construction.

Cutalong at Lake Anna: #8
Cutalong at Lake Anna
Mineral, Virginia
Semi-Private
5.0
3
Write Review
USGA pin setters - Shinnecock Hills
GolfPass News
July 27, 2018
Get all the latest news and notes on new course announcements, major renovations and more right here.

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Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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