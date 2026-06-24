New Tiger Woods-designed golf course planned for Virginia's Tributer Resort

MINERAL, Va. - One of the newest entrants onto the golf scene in the Mid-Atlantic is rapidly expanding with the help of a 15-time major champion.

Tributer Resort, whose accommodations open July 1, announced that it will be expanding from 18 to 36 holes with the addition of a brand-new golf course by Tiger Woods' TGR Design firm. With construction slated to begin by 2028, the 7,300-yard, par-72 course will occupy a core piece of rolling hardwood forest and former farmland within the property's 1,000-plus acres. Tributer Resort is located on a finger of Lake Anna, a 13,000-acre freshwater reservoir lake roughly an hour northwest of Richmond and two hours southwest of Washington, D.C.

“A balanced mix of uphill and downhill holes, shifting perspectives and natural landforms will ensure no two holes feel alike, creating a course that feels organic in its movement and varied in its demands,” said TGR Design president Bryon Bell in a release. “Lake Anna provides a remarkable setting for championship golf, and we’re excited to see this design come to life in a way that fully reflects its sense of place.”

A conceptual rendering of the proposed layout of Tributer Resort's new Tiger Woods-designed golf course. Courtesy image

At Tributer's first golf course, Cutalong, architect Tom Clark took inspiration from the work of various great golf course architects of the past, including Pete Dye, whose style he adapted for the par-4 5th hole. Courtesy image

The new Tiger Woods golf course at Tributer Resort will sit just west of its existing layout, Cutalong, which was laid out by architect Tom Clark and opened in 2023. At Cutalong, Clark adapted the design styles and philosophies of his favorite architects while avoiding outright copies of existing holes. He drew inspiration from Golden Age architects like Alister MacKenzie and C.B. Macdonald as well as overseas greats like Harry Colt, James Braid and Tom Simpson. The three GolfPass reviews it has gathered so far from limited play are all of the 5-star variety.

Owned by Reef Capital Partners, Tributer Resort is both an emerging stay-and-play destination for golfers and a rapidly developing residential private club, with more than 900 residences planned over the coming years. Overnight guests can currently arrange to stay in either two-bedroom Golf Cottages or four-bedroom Golf Villas and play the Cutalong course. Full future build-out plans call for 22 Villas and 34 Cottages.

This will mark the second Tiger Woods-designed new golf course to debut at a Reef Capital Partners-owned property. The first, at the private Marcella Club near Park City, Utah, is currently under construction.