Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands hole-by-hole

For a state with no professional sports presence since the Hartford Whalers decamped for North Carolina in 1996, Connecticut is sports-crazy. In addition to a relatively even split of Boston and New York sports addicts, the entire state bonds every over the University of Connecticut men's and women's basketball programs, which have won a stunning 16 combined NCAA Championships since '95.

When basketball season ends, denizens of the Nutmeg State turn to golf. The PGA Tour has played here since 1952 - for the first 30 years at little Wethersfield Country Club before moving to Cromwell, smack-dab in the center of the state.

TPC River Highlands is one of the best venues in professional golf. Among PGA Tour events, only the Waste Management Phoenix Open draws more fans each year.

Like TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, TPC River Highlands is an exemplar of stadium golf, with great fan sightlines on every hole, especially along the course's thrilling final four holes, which loop around a four-acre lake before marching back to the clubhouse. But these built-in viewing platforms would be wasted if the golf holes themselves were not filled with drama. Luckily, in the 1980s, Pete Dye and Bobby Weed would reconfigure the former Edgewood Country Club into a slow-burn thriller of a routing fit for the world's best: a course where both low scores and blowups have driven final-round excitement over the years.

At just 6,852 yards from the tips, playing to a par of 70, TPC River Highlands is one of the shortest courses the Tour visits each year. Nevertheless, it manages to provide a stern, varied test every year, favoring no particular style of play over the other. Long hitters like Xander Schauffele (2022), Dustin Johnson (2020) and Bubba Watson (2010, 2015, 2018) have won there, but so have tacticians like Chez Reavie (2019), Ken Duke (2013) and Brad Faxon (2005). And while it is possible to go low, the course almost never lets players shoot four really good rounds in succession; 20-under or better has won the event only three times since it moved to its current location in 1984.

A perfect example of TPC River Highlands' overall inscrutability: in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship, Jim Furyk lit the course up, becoming the first and only player to shoot 58 in a PGA Tour round. His single-round, 12-under score came on the heels of rounds of 73, 66 and 72. Furyk tied for fifth, three shots behind Russell Knox, who won that year's edition with a 14-under total over four days.

What helps River Highlands hold up? Its fairways are narrow but not excessively so. The rough tends to be healthy but never nightmarish. Water only comes into play on five holes.

The course's best defense is its greens, which are medium sized and tend to sit up a few feet above some combination of fairway-length chipping areas, bothersome rough and deep bunkers, which were reduced in number and converted from flashed-faces to flat-bottom style ahead of the 2016 tournament. When there is any firmness in them, they can be surprisingly elusive, thanks in part to Pete Dye's influence over the course's design evolution and his ability to give great golfers just enough rope to hang themselves. Pro golfers have a hard time playing away from any flag with a short-iron or wedge in hand, but greed can lead to big trouble at TPC River Highlands. Hole locations along the perimeters of greens become crucibles - truly great shots are rewarded, but missing the target by as little as a yard or two can spell bogey or worse. This being TPC River Highlands' main defense, it is a surprisingly playable course for us mere mortals, who are rewarded for playing sensibly toward the middle of most greens.

TPC River Highlands Par 70, 6,852 yards Rating/Slope: 73.0/131

Hole No. 1 - Par 4, 434 yards

TPC River Highlands' first hole is a perfect introduction to the golf course's shot values and terrain, including a preview of the hige stadium setting encompassing the final four holes. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Very few shots at TPC River Highlands are straightforward, so it is only fitting that the golf course kicks off with a hole where there is more than meets the eye. The leftward tilt of the fairway encourages a slight left-to-right tee ball, and the elevation of the green makes depth perception tricky on approach. Players will be hard-pressed to avoid peering down left of the green into the cauldron that encompasses the thrilling final four holes.

Hole No. 2 - Par 4, 341 yards

The slim green at TPC River Highlands' second hole makes a short par four devilish at times. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Modern driver and ball technology has transformed what used to be a wood-and-wedge par 4 into a just-about-drivable one. Such boldness has mixed results, as the small green is well protected by bunkers and trees. Laying up is often the wise play, but it requires positioning the ball on the right side of the fairway, which slopes away into trees on the left, in order to leave a wedge from a flat lie. The famous 15th overshadows this hole, as does the fact that it comes so early in the round, but it is a cracker.

Hole No. 3 - Par 4, 431 yards

A slight right-to-left tee shot opens up the mild green at TPC River Highlands' par-4 3rd hole, leading to a solid birdie chance. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The most pedestrian hole on the golf course, the third is a birdie opportunity due to its mild green. The only real trouble is the two fairway bunkers down the right. It's nothing offensive, but the rare hole on this course that is purely about execution.

Hole No. 4 - Par 4, 481 yards

The domed green at the long par-4 4th at TPC River Highlands makes it a demanding hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The longest par 4 on the course is generous off the tee, though in recent years some players have experimented with aiming well right and playing down the third fairway in pursuit of a more direct angle to middle- and back-left hole locations on the long green, which falls off on three sides. The more conventional approach rewards those who readily work the ball from left to right.

Hole No. 5 - Par 4, 223 yards

The 5th at TPC River Highlands is the longest of the course's four par 3s. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The long par-3 5th hole is part of the reason why River Highlands plays deceptively difficult relative to its yardage. The saddle shape of the green makes it relatively easy to get a ball into the middle of the green, but pros will be hard-pressed to access any tucked hole locations.

Hole No. 6 - Par 4, 574 yards

Staggered bunkers complicate the second and third shots at TPC River Highlands' par-5 6th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The first of just two par fives, this one used to be unreachable but is now an eagle chance, though many a player has been undone by an untenable angle to the green after a ripped drive and a second shot that misses in the wrong place. Fifteen bunkers used to dot all relevant areas of the hole; in the wake of the course's bunker renovation in 2016, that number is down to eight.

Hole No. 7 - Par 4, 443 yards

Though it looks intimidating from the tee, the wispy rough down the left of the 7th hole at TPC River Highlands is not nearly as threatening as the deep bunkers and lush rough down the right. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

What appears at first to be a straightforward hole gets tricky in a hurry, especially when a player learns the hard way that it is better to miss left than right. Because there are fescue-covered mounds and the a property-border fence well left, the inclination to steer right off the tee is understandable. But that is where some of the nastiest rough on the golf course awaits, past a trio of bunkers. The two-tiered green houses some fiddly hole locations.

Hole No. 8 - Par 4, 202 yards

Even though it's offset from the green by a few yards, the pond in front of TPC River Highlands' 8th green gets more action than one might expect due to typically swirling winds. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

This is a fairly standard-looking mid-iron par 3 with water in front and flanking bunkers, but things are complicated somewhat by typically tricky wind conditions, which can cause some head-scratching results even after solid swings. Though it is slightly offset from the green, the small pond is in play when the hole location is up front.

Hole No. 9 - Par 4, 406 yards

Deep, flat-bottomed bunkers await errant tee shots on the par-4 9th at TPC River Highlands. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

On this par 4 that turns right hard around a huge fairway bunker, long hitters may be tempted to take their tee shot over houses and out-of-bounds in order to push the ball up around the green. This strategy is viable in certain winds, but even a more conventional tee shot leaves a short iron, making this a birdie hole.

Hole No. 10 - Par 4, 462 yards

TPC River Highlands' long par-4 10th hole drifts downhill and to the left. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

After nine holes of relative comfort off the tee, players feel hemmed in by the view down this narrow fairway, made more intimidating by the height of the trees that line it. A slight right-to-left tee ball is ideal, and leaves a mid-iron downhill to a slender green, which drops off into a bunker and dark woods on the left.

Hole No. 11 - Par 4, 158 yards

The drop-shot par-3 11th at TPC River Highlands is a birdie hole for the pros. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The shortest hole on the golf course is a sop to golfers who have been undone by the 10th, or an opportunity to continue to build momentum. Playing about half a club downhill, it offers a legitimate chance at birdie, or even better.

Hole No. 12 - Par 4, 411 yards

A recent landslide opened up views of the Connecticut River on TPC River Highlands' par-4 12th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Here, TPC River Highlands loops clockwise out towards the banks of the Connecticut river, with large homes peering down from hillsides above the next two holes. As a result, this inviting-enough tee shot can get nervy in a hurry, as out-of-bounds appears on both sides. A drive that travels past three flanking bunkers will reach a big stair-step in the fairway, propelling the ball to well within 100 yards of the front of the green. This can make approach shots dicey, especially to front pins, as the shot plays uphill from a not-quite-full-wedge yardage.

Hole No. 13 - Par 4, 523 yards

A pond, string of bunkers and tilted green complicate the approach to TPC River Highlands' reachable par-5 13th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The more exciting of River Highlands' two par 5s starts a thrilling inward stretch of holes where anything can happen. A nerve-wracking, slightly elevated tee shot requires golfers to squeeze the ball between water on the right and white stakes dangerously close to the left side of the fairway, as well as a trio of bunkers. The reward for a courageous drive is likely as little as a mid-iron to a green that slopes hard towards a fronting pond. It's understandable to send a second shot over the back of the green, but bunkers and a sunken chipping area leave a scary up-and-over pitch.

Hole No. 14 - Par 4, 421 yards

Swirling winds and a drop in elevation make the approach to the small 14th green at TPC River Highlands trickier than most. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Moderation is needed off the tee here, as a ball that comes over the hill - making the shot blind - with too much heat can run into long rough right of the fairway, leaving a hanging lie down to the green, which is one of the toughest to read on the golf course.

Hole No. 15 - Par 4, 296 yards

The heartbeat of TPC River Highlands is the cluster of holes from 15 through 18. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Standing on the slightly elevated tee box is like waiting to enter the Coliseum, as the closing stretch's stadium setup will hold tens of thousands of excited fans come Sunday afternoon. This two-shotter is truly reachable for the entire field, rather than the longest hitters. The threat of water a few yards off the left edge of the rectangular, pedestal green forces a number of shots right of the target, often leaving an awkward pitch or bunker shot. Savvy players know to use the downslope about 20 yards short of the putting surface to catapult the ball onto the green, which has a swale across the middle that pushes tournament hole locations to each of the four corners. It is one of the most brilliant short par fours in golf, where scores from 2 to 7 are in play on any given day.

Hole No. 16 - Par 4, 171 yards

Covering the lake is priority #1 at TPC River Highlands' par-3 16th hole, but avoiding the sunken chipping areas behind the green is crucial as well. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Even though players have a mid- to short-iron in their hands, this can be a scary hole, especially if the pin is tucked on the rear shelf. Swirling winds make judging distance a chore, and only yard-perfect shots will stop a ball close enough to make birdie here.

Hole No. 17 - Par 4, 431 yards

The penultimate hole at TPC River Highlands hooks to the right around a lake. Stan Badz/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

As they climb up to the hilltop tee box from the 16th green, players get to watch the penultimate landing area get smaller and smaller, candy-caning around a lake to a slick putting surface. Even though driver is not necessary, the tee shot is a scary one, with water right and two bunkers bracketing the fairway left. Players are often content to lay well back here, because playing from the rough over the lake to the two-tiered green is terrifying.

Hole No. 18 - Par 4, 444 yards

Thousands of onlookers peer down at the action at TPC River Highlands' 18th hole from all sides during the final round of the Travelers Championship. Ben Jared/Getty Images

Far less fearsome than it used to be as players can routinely drive the ball past two fairway bunkers and down the gentle hill to within 120 yards, this is still a fitting finisher, with a green set at the bottom of a huge amphitheater covered with rowdy New England sports fans. The putting surface is set at just enough of an angle as to make players slightly uncomfortable. Two bunkers loom - including the one from which Jordan Spieth holed out to beat Daniel Berger here in 2017 - but the chipping area left of the green might be the tougher place to play from. It gets a lot of traffic from pros who tug their approaches in order to avoid the sand.