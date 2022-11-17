Aurora Anguilla

It's tough to give a mediocre review to a course that was in such perfect condition, but the entire package warrants it. Pro shop was well stocked and ladies checking you in were friendly. I was renting clubs, which were practically new Taylormade Stealth woods and irons. Really nice range and putting green, also a big chipping and sand practice area. No starter that I saw, I warmed up and headed for the first hole at my own pace. I played alone on a very breezy day and got the impression those were the prevailing conditions due to how flat the island is. Didn't see another group until my last five holes, when the group ahead brought me to a crawl for the home stretch. The course condition was pristine, there were actually workers pulling individual weeds from some of the tees with oversized tweezers. All in all, I saw more workers than other players during the round. Now for the negatives. Unfortunately, the layout was really forgettable. I was told it was redesigned by Greg Norman in 2021, but I can't recall a single hole that was impressive or even picturesque in the least, just blah, which is tough to pull off surrounded by the Caribbean. To compound the issue It's the only course on the island so the price is badly inflated. Unless money is no issue, I'd give it a hard pass and enjoy the beach instead.