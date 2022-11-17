Aurora Anguilla
About Aurora AnguillaAurora Anguilla is the epitome of a luxury island getaway: 300 acres of endless amenities, 178 suites, seven restaurants and bars, the Sorana Spa, and both a 9-hole short course and 18-hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. Situated on the powdery white sands and turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay, the resort has been entirely rebuilt and rebranded since a new owner took over in 2020. The opening hole of Aurora International offers spectacular views of St. Maarten and sets you up for a challenge. Stay at a variety of fully-equipped, deluxe suites, hotel rooms, villas or estates, which feature outdoor pools and showers, private terraces and more. In between rounds of golf, there's endless opportunities for fun, including pickleball, spin classes, tennis, cycling, volleyball, hiking, snorkeling, fishing, kite surfing and cave tours. Children will love the new waterpark. A new outdoor entertainment venue hosts concerts and entertainment.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Aurora Anguilla
-
AnguillaResort3.52
-
AnguillaResort4.01
Images from Aurora Anguilla
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by mariner11 on 03/25/2023
-
Photo submitted by mariner11 on 03/25/2023
-
Photo submitted by mariner11 on 03/25/2023
-
Photo submitted by mariner11 on 03/25/2023
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 11/17/2022
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 11/17/2022
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 11/17/2022
Immaculate but overpriced and forgettable.
It's tough to give a mediocre review to a course that was in such perfect condition, but the entire package warrants it. Pro shop was well stocked and ladies checking you in were friendly. I was renting clubs, which were practically new Taylormade Stealth woods and irons. Really nice range and putting green, also a big chipping and sand practice area. No starter that I saw, I warmed up and headed for the first hole at my own pace. I played alone on a very breezy day and got the impression those were the prevailing conditions due to how flat the island is. Didn't see another group until my last five holes, when the group ahead brought me to a crawl for the home stretch. The course condition was pristine, there were actually workers pulling individual weeds from some of the tees with oversized tweezers. All in all, I saw more workers than other players during the round. Now for the negatives. Unfortunately, the layout was really forgettable. I was told it was redesigned by Greg Norman in 2021, but I can't recall a single hole that was impressive or even picturesque in the least, just blah, which is tough to pull off surrounded by the Caribbean. To compound the issue It's the only course on the island so the price is badly inflated. Unless money is no issue, I'd give it a hard pass and enjoy the beach instead.
The way a short course should play
The new short course designed by Greg Norman's team is what I believe every short course should be - fun, playable, interesting and engaging with a mix of long and short holes. It was built on 19 acres pinched by the big course and resort roads. It's an incredible addition that should grow the game for not only families and beginners staying at the resort but potentially island residents as well. Norman required that the course include a par 4, a decision I applaud. It's only 345 yards, so good players can pretend that they can drive the green, while beginners should still be able to handle its challenge. I used five different clubs off the tee - driver, wedge, 9 iron, 7 iron and 5 hybrid, proving just how varied the distances are. Once the small clubhouse is finished, this will be another fine amenity at one of the Caribbean's premier golf resorts.
A new era for golf on Anguilla
This golf course has been around since 2006, but a renovation by Greg Norman's team in 2021 has it prepared for a new era of prosperity. The resort's new owner wants the conditions to be like "Augusta" and has the means to get it there. Once the fairways grow in, this place will be incredible. Teams walk every hole every day removing any weed they see. That's the level of dedication to mint conditions. Playing on grand opening weekend, it's already in very good condition. The first and 10 holes run parallel to one another - separated by a waste area - with both elevated tees overlooking the Caribbean and St. Maarten. The coral limestone rock walls frame all the water hazards nicely, adding another touch of class. The clubhouse might be the most impressive in all the Caribbean. It transforms into a high-end steakhouse by night. All the improvements and upgrades have Aurora Anguilla ready to challenge for supremacy in the Caribbean.