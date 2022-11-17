Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Anguilla Golf Resorts

Aurora Anguilla

Aerial view of a green at Aurora International Golf Club.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
Rendezvous Bay, Rendezvous Bay, 2640, Anguilla
+1 (264) 498-2000
Visit Website
Location Map

About Aurora Anguilla

Aurora Anguilla is the epitome of a luxury island getaway: 300 acres of endless amenities, 178 suites, seven restaurants and bars, the Sorana Spa, and both a 9-hole short course and 18-hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. Situated on the powdery white sands and turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay, the resort has been entirely rebuilt and rebranded since a new owner took over in 2020. The opening hole of Aurora International offers spectacular views of St. Maarten and sets you up for a challenge. Stay at a variety of fully-equipped, deluxe suites, hotel rooms, villas or estates, which feature outdoor pools and showers, private terraces and more. In between rounds of golf, there's endless opportunities for fun, including pickleball, spin classes, tennis, cycling, volleyball, hiking, snorkeling, fishing, kite surfing and cave tours. Children will love the new waterpark. A new outdoor entertainment venue hosts concerts and entertainment.
Aurora Anguilla - aerial view
Articles
A Billionaire's Pledge: The birth of Aurora Anguilla, the Caribbean's hottest 'new' golf resort
Former Best Buy CEO Richard Schulze is putting his heart AND wallet behind improving not only the resort but the island as well.
6 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Royal Dornoch - Jason Scott Deegan
Articles
Jason Scott Deegan's 2022 Golf Travel Awards
The highlights were many once 'World Golfer' got back on the road again post-pandemic.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres300
Year Opened2022
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Fine, Bar
Room TypesSuite, Room, Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Aurora Anguilla

Reviews

3.7
3 Reviews (3)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Aurora International Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mariner11
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Immaculate but overpriced and forgettable.

It's tough to give a mediocre review to a course that was in such perfect condition, but the entire package warrants it. Pro shop was well stocked and ladies checking you in were friendly. I was renting clubs, which were practically new Taylormade Stealth woods and irons. Really nice range and putting green, also a big chipping and sand practice area. No starter that I saw, I warmed up and headed for the first hole at my own pace. I played alone on a very breezy day and got the impression those were the prevailing conditions due to how flat the island is. Didn't see another group until my last five holes, when the group ahead brought me to a crawl for the home stretch. The course condition was pristine, there were actually workers pulling individual weeds from some of the tees with oversized tweezers. All in all, I saw more workers than other players during the round. Now for the negatives. Unfortunately, the layout was really forgettable. I was told it was redesigned by Greg Norman in 2021, but I can't recall a single hole that was impressive or even picturesque in the least, just blah, which is tough to pull off surrounded by the Caribbean. To compound the issue It's the only course on the island so the price is badly inflated. Unless money is no issue, I'd give it a hard pass and enjoy the beach instead.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Aurora International Golf Club - 9-Hole Signature Short Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 596
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Walked

The way a short course should play

The new short course designed by Greg Norman's team is what I believe every short course should be - fun, playable, interesting and engaging with a mix of long and short holes. It was built on 19 acres pinched by the big course and resort roads. It's an incredible addition that should grow the game for not only families and beginners staying at the resort but potentially island residents as well. Norman required that the course include a par 4, a decision I applaud. It's only 345 yards, so good players can pretend that they can drive the green, while beginners should still be able to handle its challenge. I used five different clubs off the tee - driver, wedge, 9 iron, 7 iron and 5 hybrid, proving just how varied the distances are. Once the small clubhouse is finished, this will be another fine amenity at one of the Caribbean's premier golf resorts.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Aurora International Golf Club
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 596
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

A new era for golf on Anguilla

This golf course has been around since 2006, but a renovation by Greg Norman's team in 2021 has it prepared for a new era of prosperity. The resort's new owner wants the conditions to be like "Augusta" and has the means to get it there. Once the fairways grow in, this place will be incredible. Teams walk every hole every day removing any weed they see. That's the level of dedication to mint conditions. Playing on grand opening weekend, it's already in very good condition. The first and 10 holes run parallel to one another - separated by a waste area - with both elevated tees overlooking the Caribbean and St. Maarten. The coral limestone rock walls frame all the water hazards nicely, adding another touch of class. The clubhouse might be the most impressive in all the Caribbean. It transforms into a high-end steakhouse by night. All the improvements and upgrades have Aurora Anguilla ready to challenge for supremacy in the Caribbean.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Now Reading
Search Near Me