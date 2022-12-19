Jason Scott Deegan's 2022 Golf Travel Awards

Even though I despise airports, it was good to be spending more time in them again in 2022.

Like everyone else, I was itching to get back on the road post-pandemic. I'm fortunate to report that 2022 was, perhaps, my most satisfying season of my 23-year golf writing career, although 2013 was pretty good, too.

Let me apologize in advance for such a long list of greatest hits ...

* I was promoted to Managing Editor of GolfPass in March.

* My wife's dream family trip to Greece in April went off without a hitch. The timing was perfect to experience Greece's best golf destination - Costa Navarino - which opened two new courses in February.

* I returned to Scotland for the first time since 2016 (twice) and Ireland for the first time since 2017. Links golf is the best, full stop.

* GolfPass launched the U.S. Golf Resort Guide, a project I led that took more than a year to research and build. It's a game-changer for golf travelers full of interactive maps, facts and photos of every single golf resort in America.

* I got to check playing 100 holes in a single day off my bucket list in August during the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike at Pebble Beach.

* My wife and I enjoyed our first - and definitely not last - Napa golf-and-wine weekend at Silverado Resort in September.

* I played in my first competitive golf tournament, the Linksoul 2Man in Bend, Ore., in October.

* I played new-to-me courses on trips to Las Vegas, Montana, Lanai (Hawaii), Anguilla, St. George (Utah), Brainerd (Minn.), Steamboat Springs (Colo.) and closer to home on California's Monterey Peninsula and around the Bay Area.

Now it's time to reflect on the best of it all with my golf travel awards.

World Ranked Courses Played

Golf Digest's World's 100 Greatest Courses (outside the United States) ranks Royal Dornoch (3) and Castle Stuart (72) in the Scottish Highlands and Royal Troon (52), Prestwick (89) and Western Gailes (98) in Ayrshire, while the website top100golfcourses.com also includes St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna (41) in Ireland.

Best U.S. Golf Course

I'll go with the Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., which was my reward for raising thousands of dollars for the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike.

Best International Golf Course

The rankings say Royal Dornoch, but my heart says Castle Stuart. As a 10-handicap, I enjoy the playability of Castle Stuart so much more. It's fun and equally beautiful.

Is there a more beautiful links in Scotland than Castle Stuart? Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Best U.S. Private Courses

I loved both Boot Ranch and the new Driftwood Golf Club outside Austin and will call it a tie. Boot Ranch in the Texas Hill Country has more dramatic land for some memorable holes, but the comfort stations of Driftwood - a Discovery Land property - are the stuff of legend.

Best International Private Course

I think The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle would get World Top 100 recognition if it wasn't sort of stuck in Dornoch's shadow and so exclusive. It's incredible.

Most Scenic Course

There's so many choices - Royal Dornoch, Castle Stuart, The Carnegie Club, St. Patrick's Links in Ireland - but the Manele Golf Course on Lanai is my favorite.

A look back from the 17th at Manele reveals the cliffs that line the fairway. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Best Links

Again, the rankings say Royal Dornoch, but my heart says Tom Doak's new St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna in northwest Ireland.

Best Major Championship Venue

Because of its lack of water views, Royal Troon often doesn't get the credit it deserves.

Best American Clubhouse

The stone complex at Boot Ranch seems like a castle that overlooks its kingdom - the range, the short course and the Hal Sutton design that's one of the best in the state of Texas.

Best International Clubhouse

Castle Stuart's nautical-themed circular building is truly unique.

Castle Stuart's nautical-themed clubhouse adds a unique backdrop to the ninth and 18th holes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Best New Course

(tie) Neither the Aurora Anguilla Golf Club or Entrada at Snow Canyon in St. George, Utah, are truly new, but they've been given new life with major renovations by Greg Norman and David McLay Kidd, respectively.

Best Par 3 Course

With apologies to The Hay at Pebble Beach, the new Gravel Pit in Brainerd, Minn., blew me away with its rugged look.

The view from the seventh tee shows off the mind-blowing canvas of the 13-hole Gravel Pit Golf Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Most Surprising Course

I didn't really fall in love with Dundonald Links when I played it a decade ago, but all the courses changes and new clubhouse and accommodations have turned it into a world-class venue for Scottish Opens (men and women, alike) and visitors, too.

Best Municipal Course

Everybody loves the Haymaker in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Every town in America needs a well-cared-for city muni with such beautiful backdrops.

Best Value Course

Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club might be the best links value in the world. It's such a cool spot on a peninsula jutting into the Moray Firth.



Hardest Course

Royal Dornoch has my number. The two times I've played it, my scores have gone sailing with the howling wind.

Most Unique Course

I played an 11-hole course in California earlier this fall, but it was the world's most famous 12-holer that truly blew me away. I could play Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club in Scotland every day for the rest of my life and be satisfied with the game.



Best U.S. Golf Resort

The new Sensei Lanai is a mind-blowing experience with the free Cavendish Golf Course right next door and Manele just a short, scenic car ride down the road in a sunnier locale.

Best International Golf Resort

Costa Navarino is the best golf-and-beach resort in Europe, bar none.



Best Meal

I still dream of the fresh seafood, including octopus, from Barbouni, a beachside restaurant at Costa Navarino.

Best Golf Transport

Although I'm excited about my new Batcaddy, a remote-controlled electric cart, nothing beats riding a Finn Scooter at Tetherow in Bend.

Best Non-Golf Activities

I'll go with a tie because they were both on the same trip - a boat ride touring mansions on Lake LBJ and a Bronco OffRoadeo driving experience, both out of Horseshoe Bay Resort in the Texas Hill Country.

Best Spa

Everything at the stunning Aurora Anguilla - including the Sorana Spa - has been refreshed and updated since billionaire Richard Schultze bought the Caribbean resort in 2020.

Best Tournament Attended

I was among the couple hundred spectators allowed to attend the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek. Walking the course feels like you're inside the ropes.

Best Shot

I came inches from an ace on The Hay's ninth hole during the YOC 100 Hole Hike. I hit a hybrid from roughly 110 yards and just missed my third hole-in-one. Why a hybrid? I was playing a one-club challenge on all 11 of my nine-hole loops around The Hay.

Lowest Score

A 78 on Slick Rock at Horseshoe Bay could have been a career round if not for a pair of 3-putts and a double-bogey 7.

No. 14, the "million dollar hole", adds some glamour to Slick Rock, the most traditional of the three resort courses at Horseshoe Bay. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

I'd love to hear about your golf highlights from 2022. Share them in the comments below.