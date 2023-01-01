Anguilla Golf Resorts
Anguilla, a British overseas territory that is the most northerly of the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles, is home to only one golf resort, but it's a special one - the completely rebuilt Aurora Anguilla Golf Resort & Spa. The former CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa was completely rebuilt from the ground up by one of the world's richest men, Richard Schulze, from 2020-22. A renovated Greg Norman course called Aurora International and a new nine-hole Norman short course called Avalon Links both showcase views of Rendezvous Bay.
Aurora Anguilla is the epitome of a luxury island getaway: 300 acres of endless amenities, 178 suites, seven restaurants and bars, the Sorana Spa, and both a 9-hole short course and 18-hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. Situated on the powdery white sands and turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay, the resort has been entirely rebuilt…
