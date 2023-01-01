Anguilla Golf Resorts

Aurora Anguilla sits on the shores of Rendezvous Bay.

Anguilla, a British overseas territory that is the most northerly of the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles, is home to only one golf resort, but it's a special one - the completely rebuilt Aurora Anguilla Golf Resort & Spa. The former CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa was completely rebuilt from the ground up by one of the world's richest men, Richard Schulze, from 2020-22. A renovated Greg Norman course called Aurora International and a new nine-hole Norman short course called Avalon Links both showcase views of Rendezvous Bay.

Aurora Anguilla is the epitome of a luxury island getaway: 300 acres of endless amenities, 178 suites, seven restaurants and bars, the Sorana Spa, and both a 9-hole short course and 18-hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. Situated on the powdery white sands and turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay, the resort has been entirely rebuilt…
A Billionaire's Pledge: The birth of Aurora Anguilla, the Caribbean's hottest 'new' golf resort
Former Best Buy CEO Richard Schulze is putting his heart AND wallet behind improving not only the resort but the island as well.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Secrets From The World of Golf Travel: December 2022
What do two recent rebrandings of prominent golf resorts mean to golfers looking to visit?
By GolfPass Staff
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April, 2022
An island course with a new look and name and an old favorite about to close for a transformation highlight this month's 'Secrets' column.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan's 2022 Golf Travel Awards
The highlights were many once 'World Golfer' got back on the road again post-pandemic.
By Jason Scott Deegan
