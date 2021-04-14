Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf
About Tierra del Sol Resort & GolfTierra del Sol Resort & Golf is perfect for those seeking tranquility. Located just minutes from the shopping, dining and nightlife of Palm Beach, the property offers private villa and condominium rentals away from the crowds. On site, guests may enjoy world-class amenities such as a spa, fitness center and tennis courts, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones II. This course combines wind, sea and coast to provide an exhilarating challenge for all golfers right on the Caribbean Sea. The facility also features a full-length practice range, putting greens and chipping areas. No matter where you are on property, you can expect a gorgeous setting, friendly service, excellent cuisine and relaxation.
last tee area
Check out that Flag!
Green is clear now
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/27/2016
Where is the lawn mower
The fairways are in good condition
The greens are spotty
The tee boxes are in terrible condition, either they are not mowed or there is no grass to be mowed.
Range balls also need to be updated.
Could have been in better condition
I enjoy playing Tierra del Sol.
Pace of play was great.
The tee boxes were in pretty bad shape, the greens were a little worn in many spots but they did roll surprisingly well.
The GolfNow Hot Deal rate made it well worth the price.
AS GOOD AS ADVERTISED
Awesome course!!!! Layout was great. Totally different than anything I’ve played before. Desert type course. I was told the trade winds make the course really difficult. I lucked out. Barely any wind the entire round!!! Which led me to score my best rd EVER!!!!! Being little wind the humidity was high. Course was HOT!!!! Plenty of water on course and a cold towel waiting for us when we finished. Nice touch.
Course has dry areas but greens fairways t boxes were fine. It never rains in Aruba so the course does the best it can. Cant hold that against them.
Staff was so friendly and helpful to everything we needed for a great round.
Played mid August. COURSE IS EMPTY!!!!
Was told by staff it gets packed during winter months.
Our 1st time. Played next day. Totally exhausted Played like crap. Will stagger days for our next trip!!!
CANT WAIT TO COME BACK!!!!!
Terra De Sol
Have been playing this course for many years. Green are not as pristine as in past years. Beautiful scenery, lots of wind, difficult course. Must play in the morn early, too hot in the afternoon.
Tere de sol
Have been playing this course for 20+ years. Usually lots of wind and very challenging. Back nine is more difficult. Suggest going out as early as possible. Course can get very, very hot. Great course.
The course is very interesting to play with the scenery and the views. it is certainly challenging with wind but itt was a fun time. Obviously the heat has taken its toll on the course but the overall experience was great.
Just hit it!
Always love to play here. It is so unique.
Get your confidence up on the first 3 holes, cause after that it is ON! You'll get humbled by your perfectly struck 175-200 drives into the wind. Practice your stinger at the range and don't skip the putting green before the round. Make sure to stop and take in the awesome views!!!
Don't book too early, as the Hot Deals don't show until a few/couple days in advance. Good luck and have fun.
Don’t waste your time
Driving range is like hitting into a cow pasture. The practice balls are found water balls or balls found in weeds - I’m embarrassed for this course. Every tee box was terrible. Almost every fairway was terrible. Course could be fabulous with watering and attention. 15 out 18 greens are sparse with grass. I will not play course again.
Itching to go back
We brought our clubs, so can’t comment on rentals. Staff was extraordinarily friendly and helpful. Range is probably worse than the one in Tin Cup, but who cares? You aren’t playing in 30mph winds and realistically looking to go super low. I carry a 7i around 175y at sea level, no wind, baby draw. The wind here would push it 20-30y if blowing across. The scenery is gorgeous, and fairways are clean - almost generously tufted. If you dunk it in the rough, good luck. Not only did I not find mine, I didn’t find anyone’s. It’s thick thick. Play somewhat conservative, and you’ll have a great time. Greens aren’t pristine bent grass, but that doesn’t grow in the Caribbean, so what you get is more variable. But few green sections are truly tough and all are forgivingly slow. The course and facilities will shine again when they get more love. But, for now, enjoy the smart layout, the gorgeous scenery, and try to figure out how your fade and draw gold up against strong winds and beastly gusts.
Horrible
Not sure why they call this a golf course. Other than just cutting the greens there is absolutely no maintenance. Fairways are rocky and ween grass, bunkers with no sand and not even any racks, when whole experience was a disaster. Worst course I every say or played. Walk off after nine.
It Aruba
Wanted to play golf on the island while visiting. This is a potentially world class golf spot , but it’s no hydrated well so there’s quite a bit of brown.
Added to the howling wind… quite a challenge.
Thank you GolfNow for a Hot Deal . Made it a much more pleasant experience
Great setting, good layout, poor conditions
If this course was in better condition it would easily be four stars. The setting is beautiful, and not just the water views. The natural landscape is terrific and the layout does a great job weaving through the features. Unlike other Trent Jones courses, the holes are strategically laid out with staggered hazards, greens open from one side or the front, and nicely shifting fairways. The property also has nice elevation changes here and there and good variety of hole lengths. It is very windy which often affects club selection. The biggest drawback was the conditioning. The tee boxes were like some bad muni's, and the greens were a bit choppy. But overall a fun play.
WINDY COURSE
Natural beauty everywhere. Loved the layout. Course is beat up from fairways to greens. Wind is involved on every hole.
In Aruba best option , so can’t be over critical . Golfing was enjoyable and challenging .
Deteriorated
Used to be a nice course that has DRAMATICALLY deteriorated. Really bad conditions & old beat up rental clubs.
So sad because a great location with great ocean view’s & scenery, NOT worth the price. Heard someone bought the resort so I hope they will put the time & resources into restoring the course to what it can be.
March 2023 Tierra Del Sol Play
Tough to get tee times which was strange because I played a 3 rounds during the week in Aruba and the course was not that busy
Horrible range, really need to invest some time in maintaining it
Course layout is great, with a lot of potential, unfortunately a lot of basic golf course maintenance is missed such as cutting the grass or having a presentable tee box on a lot of holes. The bunkers were rough with some pebbles/stones.
Very windy which made the golfing interesting. I am an 11 handicap and did not find the course overly difficult. Thought the back nine was prettier than front nine.
There are no drink carts so make sure you fill up beforehand.
Overall, like most of the comments I saw beforehand the maintenance is definitely lacking, but we were pleasantly surprised the golf course was nicer than what we expected from pictures online through TripAdvisor.
Oh how this course has fallen
Played here on vacation for the 2nd time. The first time was March 2019 and the course was in very good condition. I was shocked to see the condition of the driving range and golf carts. The range was using balls that literally looked like they were purchased from an old putt putt course (weathered and worn dimples). The hitting mats were ALL missing white tees to hit driver. They were all pretty much torn and worn. We rented clubs and mine (Left handed) was a mix of Ping irons and Titlests AP1’s. They were mixed with regular flex and senior flex shafts.
The gentleman next to me at the range was a local Aruban who played there often. He stated that the course had a “cart” problem. I didn’t quite get it until we approached the first green and realized the cart had know lock-braking. The cart was very worn with bald tires (cart #5)
The gentleman said that a new company bought the course and was planning a full re-do in the coming years (9 holes at a time).
The overall conditions were poor ( fairways very brown, tee boxes were poor with crabgrass everywhere, and greens were below average. The only areas maintained well seemed to be the sand traps which were raked/dragged. I couldn’t believe the difference 4 years made. Clearly course maintenance and funds have depleted. It was a real shame to see as it costs my wife and I was $415 to play with rental clubs (which they discounted 50% for us). The staff was pleasant and helpful and the hot dogs at the turn were excellent (my course highlight). Adding insult to injury our cart was dying (electric) as we climbed the steep 18th fairway. The layout on this course and scenery is fantastic and I hope it can be returned to its glory days.