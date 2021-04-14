Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf

Played here on vacation for the 2nd time. The first time was March 2019 and the course was in very good condition. I was shocked to see the condition of the driving range and golf carts. The range was using balls that literally looked like they were purchased from an old putt putt course (weathered and worn dimples). The hitting mats were ALL missing white tees to hit driver. They were all pretty much torn and worn. We rented clubs and mine (Left handed) was a mix of Ping irons and Titlests AP1’s. They were mixed with regular flex and senior flex shafts.

The gentleman next to me at the range was a local Aruban who played there often. He stated that the course had a “cart” problem. I didn’t quite get it until we approached the first green and realized the cart had know lock-braking. The cart was very worn with bald tires (cart #5)

The gentleman said that a new company bought the course and was planning a full re-do in the coming years (9 holes at a time).

The overall conditions were poor ( fairways very brown, tee boxes were poor with crabgrass everywhere, and greens were below average. The only areas maintained well seemed to be the sand traps which were raked/dragged. I couldn’t believe the difference 4 years made. Clearly course maintenance and funds have depleted. It was a real shame to see as it costs my wife and I was $415 to play with rental clubs (which they discounted 50% for us). The staff was pleasant and helpful and the hot dogs at the turn were excellent (my course highlight). Adding insult to injury our cart was dying (electric) as we climbed the steep 18th fairway. The layout on this course and scenery is fantastic and I hope it can be returned to its glory days.