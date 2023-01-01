Aruba Golf Resorts

Aruba, a small Dutch Caribbean island located a few miles north of Venezuela, is one of the true island gems of the Caribbean thanks to its dazzling, white-sand beaches. There's another kind of sand - bunkers on golf courses - at the island's two golf resorts - Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort. Tierra del Sol, the island's only 18-hole course, is famous for its breathtaking beauty and its views of the towering lighthouse overlooking the course.