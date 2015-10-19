Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Bahamas Golf Resorts

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

A view of a hole at Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Cherokee Road, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Bahamas
(844) 442-2226
Location Map

About The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay is a private paradise for club members and home owners, but it will accept guests who have never stayed before. It offers one of the top courses in The Bahamas, a spa and wellness facility, water sports, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, gourmet dining and a two-mile stretch of beach. Stay at your option of estate homes, cottage villas or cabana suites where you'll wake up to the sound of waves and views of the blue-green water.
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres500
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesCabins/Home Rental, Villas/Casitas, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes

ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

4.0
1 Reviews (1)
The Abaco Club on a comeback

New owner Southworth Development is investing heavily in The Abaco Club, a stunning "tropical links" that follows Winding Bay along the front nine before a closing stretch on the Atlantic Ocean. The course should eventually have the conditions to match the beautiful surroundings. New zoysia grass is being installed around all the bunkers. There are plans to eventually reroute all the sandy cart paths, and possibly pave them. Several new women's tees have been added as well. Donald Steel, a British architect who has worked on multiple Open Championship venues, built green sites that are mostly open to bump and runs, although many are elevated with plenty of slope. Steel's routing plays downwind for the first five holes, easing players into things before the breeze makes life difficult most of the rest of the round. The scenic fourth hole (a par 3) and fifth hole (a dramatic drive-able par 4) play right along the water. Other inland holes are strong (especially the par-4 ninth and 11th) but nothing like the incredible par 4s at no. 15 and no. 16 along a rock quarry. The green of the par-3 17th hole is so close to the rocky shore that waves spray players with a salty mist on windy days. The 18th hole, a par 5 hugging the ocean, follows the narrowest and most intimidating fairway on the course. The Abacao Club is already fantastic. It will get even better.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
