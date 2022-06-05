St. Regis Bermuda

Our favorite cab driver, a local, recommended the course from his youth. It was apparently a muni , closed for a few years, and now reopened as part of the St Regis. Course is short but challenging. Lots of elevation changes, some tricky carries, and firm greens all conspire against a great score. We were literally the only players on a stunning day, and took advantage of the $50 continuation fee. Great views, and lots of wind. No bargain at the regular price, but the golf special online at $80 was great.