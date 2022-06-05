Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Bermuda Golf Resorts

St. Regis Bermuda

View from the 17th green towards the 18th at Five Forts Golf Club.
34 Coot Pond Road, St. George's, GE 03, Bermuda
(441) 543-2222
About St. Regis Bermuda

Stay on elegant oceanfront in the historic town of St. George at St. Regis Bermuda, the island's newest resort. Just a few steps away from St. Catherine's Beach, your choice of rooms and suites all offer stunning views of the turquoise blue waters, complete with butler service to meet your needs. Whether you choose to rejuvenate at the St. Regis Spa, play a round at Five Forts Golf Club - named for the five notable forts surrounding it - or indulge in elevated dining options on site, the St. Regis Bermuda delivers a special experience. Children's amenities are available, including family-friendly pools.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2021
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at St. Regis Bermuda

Reviews

3.7
36 Reviews (36)

Reviewer Photos

Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rgaffin
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Didn’t honour GOLFNow

Golf now didn’t work on this course. Went down to the pro shop and they said golfnow was always problematic. Would not honour the golfnow rate and tried to charge 240. Not worth it for a par 66

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161120416
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

We only played the back 9 due to ferry schedules. Short course-Many Par 3's. Beautiful back drops. 18th was our favorite. Very well-maintained course, carts, and the nice Taylor M clubs we needed to rent. Pro Shop and starters were very helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u885392729
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163822915
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
GloryBoy07
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
RG8E05C1F6A71647EF4B
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun course!

Our favorite cab driver, a local, recommended the course from his youth. It was apparently a muni , closed for a few years, and now reopened as part of the St Regis. Course is short but challenging. Lots of elevation changes, some tricky carries, and firm greens all conspire against a great score. We were literally the only players on a stunning day, and took advantage of the $50 continuation fee. Great views, and lots of wind. No bargain at the regular price, but the golf special online at $80 was great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
justinwall73
Played On
Reviews 7
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
KJA797
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003991165
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golfing 5 Forts GC-St. Regis

Had to play where we were staying at the St. Regis.
5 Forts GC is very hilly and windy as expected but the course was in great condition with their perfect Bermuda 🇧🇲 greens. Had playable conditions on the morning I played. Staff were friendly and the pace of play could not have been better. Played by myself in 2 hours without a rush. Spectacular views of the island and will definitely remember my round at 5 Forts GC for some time. Cheers!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 37
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 37
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kai24
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hoesa2
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hoesa2
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

FiveForts Bermuda

Greens are in great condition and views are spectacular

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jlynne63
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Five Forts

Greens has top dressing and we’re still too fast! Hard to control the approach to the greens.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162494834
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
gregoguss
Played On
Reviews 8
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162426536
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hughieuk
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Five Forts Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u8605707
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

This course should be styled as 50% executive. It has 8 par 3’s in a row.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
