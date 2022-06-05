St. Regis Bermuda
About St. Regis BermudaStay on elegant oceanfront in the historic town of St. George at St. Regis Bermuda, the island's newest resort. Just a few steps away from St. Catherine's Beach, your choice of rooms and suites all offer stunning views of the turquoise blue waters, complete with butler service to meet your needs. Whether you choose to rejuvenate at the St. Regis Spa, play a round at Five Forts Golf Club - named for the five notable forts surrounding it - or indulge in elevated dining options on site, the St. Regis Bermuda delivers a special experience. Children's amenities are available, including family-friendly pools.
Didn’t honour GOLFNow
Golf now didn’t work on this course. Went down to the pro shop and they said golfnow was always problematic. Would not honour the golfnow rate and tried to charge 240. Not worth it for a par 66
We only played the back 9 due to ferry schedules. Short course-Many Par 3's. Beautiful back drops. 18th was our favorite. Very well-maintained course, carts, and the nice Taylor M clubs we needed to rent. Pro Shop and starters were very helpful.
Fun course!
Our favorite cab driver, a local, recommended the course from his youth. It was apparently a muni , closed for a few years, and now reopened as part of the St Regis. Course is short but challenging. Lots of elevation changes, some tricky carries, and firm greens all conspire against a great score. We were literally the only players on a stunning day, and took advantage of the $50 continuation fee. Great views, and lots of wind. No bargain at the regular price, but the golf special online at $80 was great.
Golfing 5 Forts GC-St. Regis
Had to play where we were staying at the St. Regis.
5 Forts GC is very hilly and windy as expected but the course was in great condition with their perfect Bermuda 🇧🇲 greens. Had playable conditions on the morning I played. Staff were friendly and the pace of play could not have been better. Played by myself in 2 hours without a rush. Spectacular views of the island and will definitely remember my round at 5 Forts GC for some time. Cheers!
FiveForts Bermuda
Greens are in great condition and views are spectacular
Five Forts
Greens has top dressing and we’re still too fast! Hard to control the approach to the greens.
This course should be styled as 50% executive. It has 8 par 3’s in a row.