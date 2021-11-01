Five Forts Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 62
Length 4436 yards
Slope 108
Rating 62.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|62
|4436 yards
|62.8
|108
|White
|62
|3991 yards
|61.4
|103
|White (W)
|62
|3991 yards
|65.1
|104
|Red (W)
|62
|3579 yards
|62.8
|99
Scorecard for St. George's
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 62.8/108 W: 65.5/104
|368
|315
|397
|175
|316
|160
|393
|169
|148
|2441
|149
|175
|110
|178
|199
|320
|314
|186
|364
|1995
|4436
|White M: 60.2/103 W: 62.8/104
|337
|275
|377
|160
|298
|145
|372
|154
|136
|2254
|138
|155
|101
|153
|140
|271
|295
|145
|339
|1737
|3991
|Red M: 58.9/102 W: 60.1/99
|289
|265
|331
|126
|283
|139
|348
|144
|128
|2053
|129
|128
|92
|139
|121
|259
|289
|130
|239
|1526
|3579
|Handicap
|1
|7
|3
|17
|9
|11
|5
|13
|15
|12
|10
|18
|16
|14
|6
|2
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|32
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|30
|62
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Devonshire, Bermuda
Public
3.9690705882
47
Warwick, Bermuda
Semi-Private/Resort
3.9600470588
59
Southampton, Bermuda
Resort
3.7416823529
50
Southampton, Bermuda
Public
4.7810941176
188
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout