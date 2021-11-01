Five Forts Golf Club

Home / Courses / Central America and the Caribbean / Bermuda

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 62
Length 4436 yards
Slope 108
Rating 62.8
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 62 4436 yards 62.8 108
White 62 3991 yards 61.4 103
White (W) 62 3991 yards 65.1 104
Red (W) 62 3579 yards 62.8 99
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for St. George's
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 62.8/108 W: 65.5/104 368 315 397 175 316 160 393 169 148 2441 149 175 110 178 199 320 314 186 364 1995 4436
White M: 60.2/103 W: 62.8/104 337 275 377 160 298 145 372 154 136 2254 138 155 101 153 140 271 295 145 339 1737 3991
Red M: 58.9/102 W: 60.1/99 289 265 331 126 283 139 348 144 128 2053 129 128 92 139 121 259 289 130 239 1526 3579
Handicap 1 7 3 17 9 11 5 13 15 12 10 18 16 14 6 2 8 4
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 3 32 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 30 62

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

