Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club

About Punta Blanca Golf & Beach ClubPunta Blanca is situated within the favorite tourist area of the island in the city of Bavaro. The property offers guests apartment rentals overlooking the 12th and 16th hole of the golf course, coming fully furnished and fully equipped. Villas are also available for purchase for those looking to extend their stay in the Caribbean with three and four bedroom options, private pools and golf course views. The Beach Club offers relaxation on the white sand beaches or just a few steps from it in the pool area palapas. Guests looking to get active will enjoy the sports area with courts for tennis, basketball, volleyball and futsal in addition to a semi-Olympic swimming pool and outdoor gym. There is a playground area for children to enjoy, as well as a beauty salon and spa for adults. The golf course is a Nick Price design with challenging holes, including the notorious 13th and 15th holes. A mini-market is on site with imported spirits available for sale.
Hire club woes
I recommend paying for the expensive hire clubs, the basic ones are beyond awful. I wouldn’t pay $30 for them on eBay. Apart from the rubbish equipment the staff and course are nice if a little expensive. I’m going back next week and will get the top clubs, 6 month old Callaways so hope to have a better experience.
Not bad but needs some sand
The course was enjoyable and provided an affordable round during our vacation. As mentioned by others, the bunkers in most cases were unplayable. Just rocks and no sand. It’s worth playing if you don’t want to spend a fortune but there are other options that are probably a little better.
Fun to play
Nice to play in February, not 1 Signature gorgeous hole , hard bunkers , open fairways , good greens , driving range is short so no woods you can hit or driver , carts are good , no ocean holes etc as you can see on google earth , I’d pay no more than $100 a round , clubs are for rent at 30, 40, or 55usd and are good clubs, bring balls and tera from home
Great course away from the crowd
Great time golfing as a single. Pretty much had course to myself until the last few holes. Hard to keep those course watered so a lot of sand is used on greens, tee boxes and even in some parts of fairway. Most traps were hard packed and short of sand. But besides the critiques above, this was a great course. Mostly Wide open but easy to lose balls in the tropical vegetation off the fairways. Beautiful holes and some water features. Just a good time with self and nature. Going back this week. And definitely get your pass on TeeOff.
Average course, good value as HotDeal
Inland course, somewhat dry, nice layout, average maintenance, wide fairways but if you miss, you will loose your ball. Small green with no collars, simple contouring easy to chip from. Traps need more sand. Driving range max 225 yards. Friendly staff. Fast pace.
Front desk not polite / inefficient, course is nice
The staff is highly inefficient and use the language card for their poor manners. As usual, biased towards certain crowd.
The fairways and greens are well maintained. Course is long if you play from the blue tees.
The fees include food/ beverages on the course and after 9 holes. But there’s no food / beverage services on the course per se. Food options are limited.
Normally golf clubs pick you up from the hotel. But I was charged cab fare because I booked through Golfnow.
Better than I expected
After reading some reviews I was not expecting too much. But for the money it was a nice tract.
Very open fairways
Had a great time fairways was very wide open, the staff was great
Fun
Love the layout, wide open fairways, greens were great. Staff was very helpful