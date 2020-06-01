Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club

Aerial view of a green at Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Carretera Arena Gorda-Macao Bavaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
(809) 468-4734
About Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club

Punta Blanca is situated within the favorite tourist area of the island in the city of Bavaro. The property offers guests apartment rentals overlooking the 12th and 16th hole of the golf course, coming fully furnished and fully equipped. Villas are also available for purchase for those looking to extend their stay in the Caribbean with three and four bedroom options, private pools and golf course views. The Beach Club offers relaxation on the white sand beaches or just a few steps from it in the pool area palapas. Guests looking to get active will enjoy the sports area with courts for tennis, basketball, volleyball and futsal in addition to a semi-Olympic swimming pool and outdoor gym. There is a playground area for children to enjoy, as well as a beauty salon and spa for adults. The golf course is a Nick Price design with challenging holes, including the notorious 13th and 15th holes. A mini-market is on site with imported spirits available for sale.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2007
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club

Reviews

4.0
83 Reviews (83)

Reviewer Photos

Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u693422806
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
365Boxer
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hire club woes

I recommend paying for the expensive hire clubs, the basic ones are beyond awful. I wouldn’t pay $30 for them on eBay. Apart from the rubbish equipment the staff and course are nice if a little expensive. I’m going back next week and will get the top clubs, 6 month old Callaways so hope to have a better experience.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u314163878218
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u8095674
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
jwolf88
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u314163788816
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not bad but needs some sand

The course was enjoyable and provided an affordable round during our vacation. As mentioned by others, the bunkers in most cases were unplayable. Just rocks and no sand. It’s worth playing if you don’t want to spend a fortune but there are other options that are probably a little better.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
Johnfoley13
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
Rob5866067
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
Rob5866067
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
craigbutcher
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun to play

Nice to play in February, not 1 Signature gorgeous hole , hard bunkers , open fairways , good greens , driving range is short so no woods you can hit or driver , carts are good , no ocean holes etc as you can see on google earth , I’d pay no more than $100 a round , clubs are for rent at 30, 40, or 55usd and are good clubs, bring balls and tera from home

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
flembo
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
RG1B15D6E6AD936CA9F3
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
cptdkirk
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great course away from the crowd

Great time golfing as a single. Pretty much had course to myself until the last few holes. Hard to keep those course watered so a lot of sand is used on greens, tee boxes and even in some parts of fairway. Most traps were hard packed and short of sand. But besides the critiques above, this was a great course. Mostly Wide open but easy to lose balls in the tropical vegetation off the fairways. Beautiful holes and some water features. Just a good time with self and nature. Going back this week. And definitely get your pass on TeeOff.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u361130120
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Average course, good value as HotDeal

Inland course, somewhat dry, nice layout, average maintenance, wide fairways but if you miss, you will loose your ball. Small green with no collars, simple contouring easy to chip from. Traps need more sand. Driving range max 225 yards. Friendly staff. Fast pace.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
Joydeep7607472
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Front desk not polite / inefficient, course is nice

The staff is highly inefficient and use the language card for their poor manners. As usual, biased towards certain crowd.

The fairways and greens are well maintained. Course is long if you play from the blue tees.

The fees include food/ beverages on the course and after 9 holes. But there’s no food / beverage services on the course per se. Food options are limited.

Normally golf clubs pick you up from the hotel. But I was charged cab fare because I booked through Golfnow.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u000005601381
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Better than I expected

After reading some reviews I was not expecting too much. But for the money it was a nice tract.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u314162229543
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u9251254
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very open fairways

Had a great time fairways was very wide open, the staff was great

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
u9251254
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun

Love the layout, wide open fairways, greens were great. Staff was very helpful

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club
Default User Avatar
BETSYROSS
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
