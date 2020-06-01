Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club

The staff is highly inefficient and use the language card for their poor manners. As usual, biased towards certain crowd.

The fairways and greens are well maintained. Course is long if you play from the blue tees.

The fees include food/ beverages on the course and after 9 holes. But there’s no food / beverage services on the course per se. Food options are limited.

Normally golf clubs pick you up from the hotel. But I was charged cab fare because I booked through Golfnow.