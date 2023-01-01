Golf View Hotel
5 1/2 Caledonia Rd, Mandeville, Jamaica
+1 876-538-3838
About Golf View HotelThe Golf View Hotel sits adjacent to the oldest golf course in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the nine-hole Manchester Club by Stanley Thompson. Stay in one of the property's 75 rooms and experience award-winning hospitality. Golf View also features conference room space, a spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1998
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No