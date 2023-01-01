Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Jamaica Golf Resorts

Golf View Hotel

Manchester Club
5 1/2 Caledonia Rd, Mandeville, Jamaica
+1 876-538-3838
About Golf View Hotel

The Golf View Hotel sits adjacent to the oldest golf course in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the nine-hole Manchester Club by Stanley Thompson. Stay in one of the property's 75 rooms and experience award-winning hospitality. Golf View also features conference room space, a spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1998
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Golf View Hotel

