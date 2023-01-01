About Golf View Hotel The Golf View Hotel sits adjacent to the oldest golf course in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the nine-hole Manchester Club by Stanley Thompson. Stay in one of the property's 75 rooms and experience award-winning hospitality. Golf View also features conference room space, a spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1998 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Bar Room Types Room Pool Outdoor Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No

Golf courses at Golf View Hotel Manchester Club Mandeville, Manchester Private

