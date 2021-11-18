Half Moon Jamaica

I recently played Half Moon Bay while in Jamaica. I can't say enough good things about our experience. From the time we arrived at the front gate, we were welcomed by very happy and gracious staff. I have played all over and can say the staff and service at Half Moon Bay rank at or very close to the best I have ever received. Each staff member went out of their way to make you feel welcome and cared about your positive experience on the property.

Our caddies for the day were Vincent and Fitzroy. Both are very experience caddies who can play as well. That helps when offering advice on where or how to play a hole. They quickly learned the abilities of the 3 of us in the group and helped each of us take advantage of different area's and lines to hit the golf ball off the tee and into the greens. Their green reading is outstanding. With out them helping read the greens our scores would have been a few strokes higher for sure. Hard working is an understatement when describing Vincent and Fitzroy. Not only were they at all our shots to make sure we had the right yardage, club and they were clean, but they walked ahead to spot our balls in the landing areas as well.

The golf course was in fantastic condition. It's a good traditional parkland style golf course challenging but fair for golfers of all levels. They are in the process of improving the drainage and irrigation system so there was one hole out of play. However that didn't hinder our enjoyment of the course.

My only regret while at Half Moon Bay is that we didn't walk. The golf course is very walkable. We chose to ride due to the threat of rain.

I will be returning to Montego Bay in the future and without question I will be going back to Half Moon Bay to play. Don't hesitate to book a round, you won't regret it.