Half Moon Jamaica
About Half Moon JamaicaHalf Moon features three different accommodation experiences: Eclipse at Half Moon, Founders Cove at Half Moon, or Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon. No matter which you opt for, all are set along two miles of beachfront and offer easy access to resort amenities. Enjoy culinary masterclasses, family adventures, an equestrian center, water sports, tennis and pickleball, three private beaches, four different pools and an 18-hole championship track at Half Moon Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. The property features a variety of fine and casual dining, as well as bars with unique cocktails. The signature restaurant, Sugar Mill, ranks among the Caribbean's finest.
Golf courses at Half Moon Jamaica
Images from Half Moon Jamaica
Reviews
A Caribbean classic by RTJ Sr.
Half Moon has the feel of a Caribbean country club. Its mostly flat fairways and routing are classic RTJ Sr. There are subtle doglegs following fairways lined with palm trees. It's no frills golf that's plenty challenging for anybody. I had trouble with several hazards fronting greens on no. 2 and no. 18. For the most part, though, if the wind stays down, it's a gettable round. The greens were quite shaggy and slow during our round in the Jamaica Invitational Pro-Am "Annie's Revenge". I hope they get back up to speed for the winter high season. Caddies are included, so make sure to tip generously. They're working hard, while you're enjoying paradise.
Nice Resort Course
Played this course after playing at Cinnamon Hills and the White Witch golf courses so was expecting something special since this was supposed to be one of the best golf courses in the Caribbean. Turned out to be a pretty traditional and flat parkland course, it was only made difficult due to the wind and the large number of bunkers. The layout was the same as many of the municipal courses I play and the greens were not as challenging as the ones at Cinnamon Hills or at White Witch so I recommend that you play this course before the others so you can appreciate how much better they are then this one, if you play this after those two courses you will be supremely disappointed.
Great Golf at Half Moon
You won't have a better golf experience than at Robert Trent Jones Sr.'s Half Moon golf course. It's a challenging test for serious or holiday players; 3 1/2 hours walk (less in a cart);great caddies;excellent pro shop service and head pro;on a fine track. Daily balmy trade winds enhance the round.A regular since 1981, I have played well over 200 rounds there and always finish satisfied and reinvigorated. The resort is one of the world's best; unsurpassed amenities;its owners are serious golfers committed to pleasing all guest golfers !
First Class Facility
I recently played Half Moon Bay while in Jamaica. I can't say enough good things about our experience. From the time we arrived at the front gate, we were welcomed by very happy and gracious staff. I have played all over and can say the staff and service at Half Moon Bay rank at or very close to the best I have ever received. Each staff member went out of their way to make you feel welcome and cared about your positive experience on the property.
Our caddies for the day were Vincent and Fitzroy. Both are very experience caddies who can play as well. That helps when offering advice on where or how to play a hole. They quickly learned the abilities of the 3 of us in the group and helped each of us take advantage of different area's and lines to hit the golf ball off the tee and into the greens. Their green reading is outstanding. With out them helping read the greens our scores would have been a few strokes higher for sure. Hard working is an understatement when describing Vincent and Fitzroy. Not only were they at all our shots to make sure we had the right yardage, club and they were clean, but they walked ahead to spot our balls in the landing areas as well.
The golf course was in fantastic condition. It's a good traditional parkland style golf course challenging but fair for golfers of all levels. They are in the process of improving the drainage and irrigation system so there was one hole out of play. However that didn't hinder our enjoyment of the course.
My only regret while at Half Moon Bay is that we didn't walk. The golf course is very walkable. We chose to ride due to the threat of rain.
I will be returning to Montego Bay in the future and without question I will be going back to Half Moon Bay to play. Don't hesitate to book a round, you won't regret it.
Challenging and diverse layout
The challenging and diverse layout, the opportunity to take many risk/reward shots , and the intimate feel of Half Moon ensures that every guest will have a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable game of golf.
I have been bringing golfers to the Half Moon for over 30 years. I started on the Blue tees; now, in my seventies, I play a mixture of white and red tees. But no matter the tees all my golfing guests and I share one thing: great enjoyable golf every day at a fine resort and fine course. Just go !
All the caddies at the Half Moon are terrific. They greatly enhance the golf experience.