Golf Trip Dispatch: Soaking up good vibes in Jamaica

One of the Caribbean's best pro-ams introduces the fun and the sun of Rose Hall near Montego Bay.
The fifth hole at Cinnamon Hill is one of the best seaside holes in Jamaica.

ROSE HALL, Jamaica — For every bogey, don't turn to some golf guru to save your game.

As my score floundered during one of the Caribbean's best pro-ams, I cranked up the sweet melodies of Jamaica's favorite son in my head.

Singin', don't worry, 'bout a thing. 'Cause every little thing, gonna be all right.
Bob Marley in "Three Little Birds"

Jamaica is best known for its reggae and ganja, but a winter golf vacation here can make you feel just as good as either one. GolfPass named Jamaica a World Top 100 Golf Destination earlier this year, one of just five Caribbean islands to make the cut (including Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Barbados). Playing any of the four premier resort courses surrounding Montego Bay will set the mood just right ... kinda like a good Marley playlist.

The Jamaica Invitational Pro-Am "Annie's Revenge" attracts many of the same teams of sun-starved golfers year after year every November. A couple celebrities, including former NFL running back Keith Byars, competed this year. There's a lot to love - three rounds of golf, a beach party on opening night, a nice swag bag worth $400, afternoon beach and pool time and prizes for individual and team awards handed out at the closing gala. Golfers stay at the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, an adults-only all-inclusive just 15 minutes from the airport. Yeah mon!

The Resort at Iberostar Rose Hall

Iberostar Grand Rose Hall - pool
The main pool at the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall overlooks the beach.
Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Iberostar Rose Hall - beach
The Iberostar in Rose Hall, Jamaica, features three different resorts all connected by a nice beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Iberostar Grand Rose Hall - front
The Iberostar Grand Rose Hall is an adults-only, all-inclusive in Jamaica.
Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of the all-inclusive experience. I think I drank more pina coladas in a four-day span than all my previous years combined. It was another way to forget my scorecard.

I've stayed in three different Iberostar resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, and never been disappointed in the food. After breakfast and lunch buffets, guests enjoy five restaurants serving a different theme every night from French, Jamaican, and Italian to Japanese and Surf & Turf.

After dinner, live entertainment takes over, whether it's traditional Jamaican dancers on the beach, a dancer mimicking Michael Jackson's moves in the theater or the weird-but-cool "aqua ballet" in the pool. Or you can just walk the beach like my wife and I did under a glorious full moon. It was safe and secluded.

The Iberostar Rose Hall is actually three resorts-in-one, all sharing the same beach. Those privileged enough to stay in the Grand get extra perks: butler service, free water sports (like kayaks, snorkeling and paddle boards) and the opportunity to visit the other two hotels. Guests at the other two properties can't invade the Grand, however.

I never left the pool after golf, but we met other couples who were more adventurous, going on a Bob Marley tour to Kingston three hours away, or took in a sunset sail.

Jamaica's Best Golf

Cinnamon Hill - hole 18
The risk-reward 18th is the second of back-to-back par 5s on Cinnamon Hill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cinnamon Hill - hole 7
The difficult 7th heads inland after the seaside holes at Cinnamon Hill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Half Moon Golf Club - hole 18
A ditch guards the 18th green at Half Moon Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Half Moon Golf Club - bridge on hole 2
A small bridge crosses the hazard fronting the second green of the Half Moon Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The epicenter of golf on the island is Rose Hall, a former plantation with a haunting history. The pro-am is named after the legend of Annie Palmer, the "White Witch" who practiced black magic and supposedly still haunts the Great House on the hill. Palmer earned her nickname after killing multiple husbands and slaves-turned-lovers until one of them returned the favor.

Rose Hall Plantation boasts two beautiful courses - the White Witch and Cinnamon Hill. The 2021 pro-am was played on Cinnamon Hill and the nearby Half Moon Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. classic that's flatter but no less strategic. The White Witch, a Robert von Hagge gem that's the most scenic and difficult of the three, closed early on during the 2020 pandemic for lack of play and hopes to reopen next summer.

When von Hagge tweaked the routing of Cinnamon Hill in 2001 after the building the White Witch, it became Jamaica's most fun course, bar none. One minute, you're playing golf on the Caribbean Sea. An hour later, you're lost in the jungle, staring down an elevated tee shot that drops to green guarded by a waterfall that was filmed in a James Bond movie. Unmarked slave graves, a house once owned by Johnny Cash and ancient remnants of an aqueduct just add more flavor.

Cinnamon Hill GC at Rose Hall
Cinnamon Hill Golf Course at Rose Hall
Montego Bay, Saint James
Resort
4.2941176471
7
Write Review
White Witch: #14
View Tee Times
White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall
Rose Hall, Saint James
Resort
4.8571428571
8
Write Review
Half Moon GC: #5
Half Moon Golf Club
Montego Bay, Saint James
Resort
3.5714285714
4
Write Review
Tryall Club
Tryall Club
Montego Bay, Saint James
Resort/Private
4.7142857143
2
Write Review

If you want to check off the full Jamaican golf bucket list, add a tee time at the Tryall Club. It's a 45-minute ride to play another seaside stunner that has ties to the PGA and LPGA tours. Caddies are included in all of these rounds, so don't forget tip money.

There are other courses on the island, but none as celebrated as this fab four. I'm told there are plans to build two more courses - one along the same tourist corridor as the Iberostar and another in Ocho Rios - but I'd guess they're a decade away from coming to fruition, if ever. The truth is nobody comes to Jamaica solely for the golf. It's just an excuse to visit and savor the island's endless good vibes.

One love, one heart. Let's get together and feel all right
Bob Marley in "One Love/People Get Ready"
Makai Golf Club at St. Regis Princeville - No. 7
Articles
7 Min Read
Paradise found: Best island golf trips in the winter
February 18, 2021
If you could play golf this winter, which island would you tee it up on? Hawaii? The Bahamas? Jamaica? Bermuda? Jason Scott Deegan reveals a dozen of his favorite island escapes in winter.
By Jason Scott Deegan

TripsTravel Tips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
IMG_9660.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Equipment Report: The 2021 Holiday edition has eyes on these Black Friday golf deals
November 23, 2021
We scoured the web of golf and found holiday savings up to 50% off.
Tim Gavrich
By Brandon Tucker, Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Wynn Golf Club - hole 4
Articles
4 Min Read
How to book tee times at The Wynn Golf Club, home of the Brooks-Bryson Match
November 22, 2021
Anyone can play Tom Fazio's Wynn Golf Club, which sits in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Naples Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort
Articles
7 Min Read
The best golf resorts for using your Marriott Bonvoy reward points
November 11, 2021
More than 115 golf resorts can be booked using your Bonvoy rewards. We break down where you can go and our favorite properties to use your points.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Black Mesa - hole 15
Articles
5 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Is New Mexico the most underrated golf state in America?
November 3, 2021
Black Mesa's comeback strengthens Albuquerque and Sante Fe's position as a World Top 100 Golf Destination.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
5 Min Read
10 best U.S. courses for playing night golf under the lights
November 3, 2021
Playing golf at night is a fun experience everyone should try.
By Jason Scott Deegan
St. Enodoc Golf Club - Church Course - Himalaya Bunker - 6th Hole
Articles
3 Min Read
10 of the scariest bunkers in golf
October 28, 2021
From Oakmont's Church Pews to a 'Coffin', these pits of Hell put a fright into golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
PRGR and Super Speed Golf holiday bundle
Video
1:46
PRGR and Super Speed Golf holiday bundle
favorite_border
November 18, 2021
GolfPass Sr. Managing Editor shows you how the Super Speed Golf training system and the 2021 PRGR launch monitor can help you add speed and yards to your game.
hamilton-grand-st-andrews.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
Want to live on The Old Course At St. Andrews? A rare opportunity just became available.
November 3, 2021
The Kohler-owned Hamilton Grand building has an apartment on the market. The price is steep but the location is almost impossible to beat.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
national-links-trust-symposium-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
National Links Trust Symposium on Municipal Golf: The Munaissance comes to Washington
November 11, 2021
The D.C.-based community golf organization's first-ever Symposium on Municipal Golf brought industry heavy hitters and passionate golfers alike to brainstorm the future of golf’s foundational facilities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pelican-17.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Pelican Golf Club seeks to become a bastion of women's professional golf
November 8, 2021
Pelican Women's Championship host golf course seeks to mount a major championship-quality test in a changing LPGA Tour landscape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golf Trip Dispatch: Soaking up good vibes in Jamaica
Search Near Me