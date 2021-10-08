Sandals Grande St. Lucian
About Sandals Grande St. LucianSandals Grande St. Lucian an adults-only all-inclusive resort situated on Rodney Bay, known for having the calmest waters in Saint Lucia. The resort is part of the 'stay at one, play at three' program where guests may enjoy amenities at Grande St. Lucian and the two adjacent Sandals properties: Regency La Toc and Halcyon Beach. Enjoy 12 restaurants on property for fine dining or a casual meal, as well as seven different bars. Greens fees are included at the resort's two Greg Norman courses: Cap Estate Golf & Country Club and te nine-hole La Toc Golf Course. Stay in beachfront suites with private pools, balconies, butler service and stunning views, or treat yourself to an over-the-water bungalow jutting over the Caribbean Sea. Amenities are plentiful with a variety of water sports, land sports, day and night entertainment, a Caribbean-inspired spa, private cabanas and local adventure tours.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Sandals Grande St. Lucian
-
Castries, St. LuciaResort4.01
-
Rodney Bay, Gros IsletResort1.01
Images from Sandals Grande St. Lucian
Reviews
Rip Off
Conditions were so bad, cabbage fairways, bare patches everywhere, lumpy sparse tee boxes, and greens like rough concrete. The rental clubs were garage sale specials - the grips inraveled on 2 of my wifes clubs, and my "Taylormades" were 15 yr old models, so dented and beat up they looked like they were used for landscaping. We saw the beverage girl 1 time (on #1) and never again. No towels, no ball washers, no hole diagrams on the markers Icing on the cake was #18 was "under repair" (as the rest of the course should be) so we had to replay #1 to finish. At $175 per 18, $30 club rental, and $50 cart, we paid almost $1000 for a foursome for a most un-resort like experience. In the states, this would be a $20 dog track at best. If they're looking for grace because of Covid, then don't charge premium resort rates for conditions this poor. Save your money and avoid this shameful rip-off.
Honey Moon
Played this golf course with my wife on are honeymoon. Course is in great shape and diffult golf course. The carb grass is hard to hit when your in the rough. Its like that alot when you go to the island to play golf. Have to hit it like a bunker shot. Definely worth going to play here. Greens were in great shape and the fairways as well.