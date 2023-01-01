Saint Lucia Golf Resorts

Saint Lucia, a tiny island in the Lesser Antilles sandwiched between Martinique and St. Vincent, has been blessed with golf for decades, but it's the 2023 debut of Cabot St. Lucia that will officially put Saint Lucia on the map for golfers. The Coore & Crenshaw design is one of the most scenic golf courses in the world, roaming the high bluffs of a peninsula on the north end of the island. Not to be overlooked, Sandals boasts two all-inclusive resorts that offer unlimited free golf at Cap Estate Golf & Country Club as part of its all-inclusive packages. Greg Norman recently redesigned Cap Estate, which first debuted in 2001.