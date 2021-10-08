Sandals Regency La Toc

Conditions were so bad, cabbage fairways, bare patches everywhere, lumpy sparse tee boxes, and greens like rough concrete. The rental clubs were garage sale specials - the grips inraveled on 2 of my wifes clubs, and my "Taylormades" were 15 yr old models, so dented and beat up they looked like they were used for landscaping. We saw the beverage girl 1 time (on #1) and never again. No towels, no ball washers, no hole diagrams on the markers Icing on the cake was #18 was "under repair" (as the rest of the course should be) so we had to replay #1 to finish. At $175 per 18, $30 club rental, and $50 cart, we paid almost $1000 for a foursome for a most un-resort like experience. In the states, this would be a $20 dog track at best. If they're looking for grace because of Covid, then don't charge premium resort rates for conditions this poor. Save your money and avoid this shameful rip-off.