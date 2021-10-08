Sandals Regency La Toc
About Sandals Regency La TocKnown as the “Emerald of the Caribbean” for its sparkling emerald waters, Sandals Regency La Toc is an adults-only all-inclusive resort set on 220 acres hugging the coastline. The resort offers more than 300 rooms, suites and villas with private pools, butler service and water views. Unlimited fine dining at nine restaurants and unlimited premium liquors at eight bars, including a swim-up, will keep guests happy. Enjoy complimentary greens fees and shuttle services to the resort's two courses: La Toc Golf Course (directly on premises) and Cap Estate Golf & Country Club. Other amenities include scuba diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking, tennis, a state-of-the-art fitness center and day and night entertainment, plus live shows.
Rip Off
Conditions were so bad, cabbage fairways, bare patches everywhere, lumpy sparse tee boxes, and greens like rough concrete. The rental clubs were garage sale specials - the grips inraveled on 2 of my wifes clubs, and my "Taylormades" were 15 yr old models, so dented and beat up they looked like they were used for landscaping. We saw the beverage girl 1 time (on #1) and never again. No towels, no ball washers, no hole diagrams on the markers Icing on the cake was #18 was "under repair" (as the rest of the course should be) so we had to replay #1 to finish. At $175 per 18, $30 club rental, and $50 cart, we paid almost $1000 for a foursome for a most un-resort like experience. In the states, this would be a $20 dog track at best. If they're looking for grace because of Covid, then don't charge premium resort rates for conditions this poor. Save your money and avoid this shameful rip-off.
Honey Moon
Played this golf course with my wife on are honeymoon. Course is in great shape and diffult golf course. The carb grass is hard to hit when your in the rough. Its like that alot when you go to the island to play golf. Have to hit it like a bunker shot. Definely worth going to play here. Greens were in great shape and the fairways as well.