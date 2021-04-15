Ocean Club Resorts

Past experiences with caribbean golf have been no bueno. THIS course was a treat. I am a 12.4 age 63 and played the blues which at 6300 was a very fair test. Conditions were excellent; greens mild fast but tricky in spots. Less break but speed challenges. Par 3s were straightforward but the par 5s devious. They APPEAR on the card to be benign but are not. Recommend 3wood off tees on 3 of them or your second could be quite squirrelly. Staff was wonderful, lots of nice merch and even with COVID protocols beverages available. Rentals were top of the line Titleist. Only complaint is that it was hard to find folks to play with. Played 27 ( no emergency nine fee ! ) But some of it solo. I think the best thing was the diversity of holes. Only one par 4 on the back was a brute but there were really only 2 cupcakes. 1 & 18. The rest were just good golf holes. Thoroughly enjoyed.