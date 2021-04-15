Ocean Club Resorts
About Ocean Club ResortsOcean Club Resorts sits on one of the best beaches in the world: the white-sand Grace Bay Beach. It features two properties to choose from: Ocean Club and Ocean Club West, both offering a variety of one- to three-bedroom suites. The resort features a wide selection of amenities, including snorkeling, beach clubs, restaurants and bars for both fine and casual dining, tennis, kite surfing and a spa. A shopping center is just a short walk away. The resort also provides guests shuttle services and discounted greens fees to the adjacent Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club, formerly known as Provo Golf Club.
Golf courses at Ocean Club Resorts
Didn't know golf in caribbean could be this good
Past experiences with caribbean golf have been no bueno. THIS course was a treat. I am a 12.4 age 63 and played the blues which at 6300 was a very fair test. Conditions were excellent; greens mild fast but tricky in spots. Less break but speed challenges. Par 3s were straightforward but the par 5s devious. They APPEAR on the card to be benign but are not. Recommend 3wood off tees on 3 of them or your second could be quite squirrelly. Staff was wonderful, lots of nice merch and even with COVID protocols beverages available. Rentals were top of the line Titleist. Only complaint is that it was hard to find folks to play with. Played 27 ( no emergency nine fee ! ) But some of it solo. I think the best thing was the diversity of holes. Only one par 4 on the back was a brute but there were really only 2 cupcakes. 1 & 18. The rest were just good golf holes. Thoroughly enjoyed.
Greatt time in Provo
My first trip to Provo was highlighted with a couple of rounds at Provo Golf Club. That's saying a lot with how beautiful the beaches and water is. Rentals were Titleist and a Scotty Cameron putter. The staff greeted me with friendly smiles and a warm welcome.
Being by myself they paired me with some of the regulars invited me back the following Monday.
The course from the tee boxes to the greens where in great shape. really was two great days of golf.
Thanks Sean,Johnny, and the rest of the staff.
Nice course, worth the new afternoon rate
Good resort-type track. Mostly generous fairways, greens in good condition. Some challenging holes, but the wind is the main hurdle. I liked it the course a lot. Staff is very nice and accommodating. The new $135 afternoon rate starting at 2:30pm is the way to play this course, it includes rental clubs (very nice TM RSI 1) and a $20 restaurant card. I got in 18 holes, and while I very much enjoyed the experience I wouldn't say it's a $185/round course. No driving range, and like most things in Turks I the pricing is inflated due to lack of other choices. But, I'd play all day for the 2:30pm special with rental clubs.
One of the best in the Caribbean
One of the best courses in the entire Caribbean from what I have seen. Course always in good shape. Staff are great. Greens are good. Weather almost always great. What more could you want. No ocean views which has been brought up before but still scenic. Some good challenging holes when the wind is up. I have only broken par one time here. If you can get the 5 time or two week pass, do it.
Great test and fun to play
I have played the course many times since it opened in 1992 and it is in the best condition I have ever seen it. The club has worked hard to overcome some tough growing conditions and the paspalum tees have been a wonderful addition. New greens have improved the roll of the putts and are quite fast. Staff is very courteous and friendly and work hard at keeping the pace of play in control. Many groups who are out early play in 3.5 hours or less which is good for those who have to return to their families for an afternoon excursion or just spending time on a wonderful beach. Now with David Feherty becoming the official golf ambassador of Provo Golf Club and the Turks and Caicos Islands, expect things to get even better.
The only choice on Turks & Caicos
I played the only course on this British Overseas Territory south of the Bahamas in 2012, and it didn't disappoint. The only reason it gets three stars is the lack of ocean views - a trait I consider a must for any Caribbean golf course.
The 6,719-yard layout sits across the street from Ocean Club Resorts on the famous Grace Bay Beach, but lush vegetation blocks any views of the water or the shore.
Architect Karl Litten cut his narrow design from rocky terrain back in 1991. The natural limestone outcroppings still poke through the grass in places along the fairways. The target golf required to score well might not suit snowbirds tourists with a rusty golf swing, but playing "Provo" still provides a fun day.
Within the past five years, the club has worked hard to improve. Nearly 2,000 trees and landscaping have been added. Lakes, added or expanded on No. 7, No. 11 and No. 17, give the golf course more strategic options. The greens have been redone with TifEagle Bermuda grass.