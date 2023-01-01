Turks & Caicos Golf Resorts
Most tourists come to Turks & Caicos for its world-famous beaches. The sugar-white sand and crystal-clear water are a big draw, but golfers can still bring their clubs. Ocean Club Resorts shares the best of both worlds with beautiful accommodations on Grace Bay Beach and the Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club across the street from its Ocean Club West campus. The island's only course is a good one. Although there are no ocean views, the Karl Litten design is very strategic and kept in good shape.
Provo Golf Club, the only course on this British Overseas Territory south of the Bahamas, isn't like most Caribbean resort tracks. It doesn't serve up ocean views, but maybe that's not such a bad thing. The 6,719-yard course plays narrow and demanding through lush vegetation and water hazards. The club, located across the street from Ocean Club Resorts on the famous Grace Bay Beach, continues to follow an aggressive improvement plan. Within the past three years, nearly 2,000 trees and landscaping have been added.8 Images
People come from all over the world for the Grace Bay Beach on the island called "Provo." This glorious 12-mile stretch of shoreline has made the most developed island (population roughly 30,000) in a small Caribbean chain just south of the Bahamas one hot destination.12 Images