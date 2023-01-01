Turks & Caicos Golf Resorts

Most tourists come to Turks & Caicos for its world-famous beaches. The sugar-white sand and crystal-clear water are a big draw, but golfers can still bring their clubs. Ocean Club Resorts shares the best of both worlds with beautiful accommodations on Grace Bay Beach and the Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club across the street from its Ocean Club West campus. The island's only course is a good one. Although there are no ocean views, the Karl Litten design is very strategic and kept in good shape.