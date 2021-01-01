About Coosa Country Club

Founded in 1909, Coosa Country Club has offered a friendly, family-oriented atmosphere for well over a century. Nestled between the rolling hills and rivers of Rome, Georgia, this private club boasts a beautiful eighteen-hole championship golf course, eleven tennis courts with both clay and hard-court surfaces, an olympic-size swimming complex, a fitness center as well as stunning views in every direction and unparalled world-class amenities. Since its founding, Coosa Country Club has developed into a beloved and invaluable asset to the Rome community.

Concerning Coosa Country Club’s golfing opportunities, they offer Club Tournaments, WGA and MGA events and much more. No Tee Times are required. Pace of play, care for the course and adherence to club rules are cornerstones of Coosa.

In addition, Coosa Country Club has a very active Junior Golf Program with year round activities including Summer Jr. League Camps. The Professional Staff is always available for state-of-the-art golf instruction in which they record and review the student’s swing from four angles monitor to analyze aspects of the golf swing for teaching and club fitting. The Coosa Junior Golf Academy (CJGA) is an elite after school golf training program that is operated in conjunction with but not limited to Darlington School. Over the years, those participating in Coosa Country Club’s Junior Golf Program have been promoted from junior golfers to the college ranks and beyond.