Coosa Country Club

Coosa Country Club

About Coosa Country Club

Founded in 1909, Coosa Country Club has offered a friendly, family-oriented atmosphere for well over a century. Nestled between the rolling hills and rivers of Rome, Georgia, this private club boasts a beautiful eighteen-hole championship golf course, eleven tennis courts with both clay and hard-court surfaces, an olympic-size swimming complex, a fitness center as well as stunning views in every direction and unparalled world-class amenities. Since its founding, Coosa Country Club has developed into a beloved and invaluable asset to the Rome community.

Concerning Coosa Country Club’s golfing opportunities, they offer Club Tournaments, WGA and MGA events and much more. No Tee Times are required. Pace of play, care for the course and adherence to club rules are cornerstones of Coosa.

In addition, Coosa Country Club has a very active Junior Golf Program with year round activities including Summer Jr. League Camps. The Professional Staff is always available for state-of-the-art golf instruction in which they record and review the student’s swing from four angles monitor to analyze aspects of the golf swing for teaching and club fitting. The Coosa Junior Golf Academy (CJGA) is an elite after school golf training program that is operated in conjunction with but not limited to Darlington School. Over the years, those participating in Coosa Country Club’s Junior Golf Program have been promoted from junior golfers to the college ranks and beyond.

Request membership info from Coosa Country Club

We welcome you to contact us about club membership, weddings and other special event inquiries.

Coosa Country Club
Follow Coosa Country Club on Facebook
Coosa Country Club
Follow Coosa Country Club on Instagram
Coosa Country Club
Coosa Country Club
Private
More Golf Advisor Living content
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
9 Min Read
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker
Augusta - city skyline
Articles
5 Min Read
10 best 'little' U.S. golf cities
From Augusta to Reno, these unsung, smaller U.S. cities have major golf scenes. Ready to become a resident?
By Brandon Tucker
Gretzky home - Sherwood Country Club
Articles
1 Min Read
A 'Great' golf home for sale in California
This $22.9-million-dollar estate near Sherwood Country Club has connections to golf, hockey and baseball stars.
By Jason Scott Deegan
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four
Articles
3 Min Read
Make way for hoodies on the golf course
You can win a pro tournament at Wentworth in one. Should you don one for a round at your club?
By Brandon Tucker
creighton-farms-nicklaus-house.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Waiting out the market is a Cool Golf Thing
Someone's about to move into a house built for Jack.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cc-orlando-memberships.jpeg
Articles
7 Min Read
What golf club membership is right for you?
There are all sorts of ways to enjoy the privileges of membership at a golf course, from the muni punch card to private club ownership.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Next Page
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me