Donnelly Golf Guide
Donnelly Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Donnelly
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McCall, IdahoPublic4.6978129713106
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McCall, IdahoPublic/Municipal
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McCall, IdahoPrivate/Resort4.28571428572
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McCall, IdahoPublic/Municipal
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McCall, IdahoPublic/Municipal
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Cascade, IdahoPublic0.00
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Council, IdahoPublic0.00
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New Meadows, IdahoResort/Public4.91666666674
Donnelly Golf Resorts
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Tamarack, IdahoTamarack resort in Idaho is sure to exceed all expectations. Its newly reopened Osprey Meadows Golf Course was transformed by the team of Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Bruce Charlton, bringing life back to the 18-hole track with a bonus 19th hole as well. The course begins in a meadow and winds through the forest, presenting a completely new layout…
See Also
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5 courses | 109 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 4 reviews