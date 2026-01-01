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Donnelly Golf Guide

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  • Tamarack Resort - Osprey Meadows GC
    Tamarack Resort
    Tamarack, Idaho
    Tamarack resort in Idaho is sure to exceed all expectations. Its newly reopened Osprey Meadows Golf Course was transformed by the team of Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Bruce Charlton, bringing life back to the 18-hole track with a bonus 19th hole as well. The course begins in a meadow and winds through the forest, presenting a completely new layout…

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