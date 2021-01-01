Home / Courses / World / USA / Arizona

  • Apache Stronghold GC
    Apache Gold Casino Resort
    Globe, Arizona
    Apache Gold Casino Resort, located an hour's drive east of Phoenix-Scottsdale near the southeast edge of the Tonto National Forest, is owned by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Apache Stronghold Golf Course, designed by architect Tom Doak, is located on the property. Other nearby attractions are the Picke Post Mansion and Boyce Thompson Arboretum, as…

