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Brimley Golf Guide

Brimley Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Brimley

Brimley Golf Resorts

  • Wild Bluff GC
    Bay Mills Resort & Casinos
    Brimley, Michigan
    Golfers and gamblers flock to the Bay Mills Resort & Casinos in Brimley in Michigan's Upper Peninsula just across the Mackinac Bridge. The resort offers two casinos, 142 hotel rooms, four restaurants, 124 RV sites and the Wild Bluffs, a scenic golf course designed by Mike Husby. The resort is located on Lake Superior with miles of well-groomed…

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