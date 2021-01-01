Copper Harbor Golf Guide
Copper Harbor Golf Courses
-
Copper Harbor, MichiganResort0.00
Golf Courses Near Copper Harbor
-
Ahmeek, MichiganPublic3.82352941183
-
Calumet, MichiganPublic0.00
-
Houghton, MichiganPublic4.254
Copper Harbor Golf Resorts
-
Copper Harbor, MichiganThe historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor in Michigan's Upper Peninsula dates to 1934 and is on the state and national historic registers. Guests stay in log cabins and eat at the Lodge. The Little Cabin Cafe, Dining Room and Bar are available for food and drinks. Playing golf - regular, disc or FlingGolf - on the nine-hole course is…