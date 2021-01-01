Rociada Golf Guide
Rociada Golf Courses
-
Rociada, New MexicoResort3.576170588281
Golf Courses Near Rociada
-
Las Vegas, New MexicoPublic4.58
-
Santa Fe, New MexicoPrivate4.01
Rociada Golf Resorts
-
Rociada, New MexicoPendaries is a golf community nestled in the Rociada Valley among the Sangre de Cristo mountain range an hour from Las Vegas. It features an 18-hole course with golf and free disc golf, a stocked lake for fishing, hiking and biking trails, horse shoes, tether ball, ping pong, a paved basketball area/pickle ball court, a renovated 18-room lodge,…