  • Pendaries GCC
    Pendaries a Mountain Community and Golf Resort
    Rociada, New Mexico
    Pendaries is a golf community nestled in the Rociada Valley among the Sangre de Cristo mountain range an hour from Las Vegas. It features an 18-hole course with golf and free disc golf, a stocked lake for fishing, hiking and biking trails, horse shoes, tether ball, ping pong, a paved basketball area/pickle ball court, a renovated 18-room lodge,…

