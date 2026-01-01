Little River Golf Guide
Little River Golf Courses
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Little River, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort3.66666666673
Golf Courses Near Little River
Little River Golf Resorts
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Little River, CaliforniaWanderers exploring California's coast will find a more relaxed vibe at the Little River Inn on the Mendocino Coast. The 65-room inn is located 165 miles north of the San Francisco Airport. Ole's Whale Watch Bar, a restaurant, day spa, tennis courts, nine holes of golf and hiking are all part of the entertainment choices.