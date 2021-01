Blairsden-Graeagle, California

The Plumas Pines Golf Resort is off the beaten path in the Plumas National Forest, roughly four hours from the California Bay Area but just an hour from Reno. Golfers can rent a 2, 3 or 4-bedroom villa, home, or townhouse on the golf course; a custom home nestled below towering pines; or a quiet cabin in the woods.