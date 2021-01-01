Home / Courses / World / USA / North Dakota

Ray Golf Guide

Ray Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Ray

Ray Golf Resorts

  • The Links of North Dakota
    The Links of North Dakota
    Ray, North Dakota
    The Links at North Dakota is located on the bluffs overlooking Lake Sakakawea about 200 miles northwest of Bismarck. The property features a 20-unit RV Campground, as well as 10 cabins available for stay and play packages. The par-72 championship golf course, designed by Stephen Kay, is a links-style course that features rolling terrain with more…

See Also

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me