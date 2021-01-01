Mt Carmel Jct Golf Guide
Mt Carmel Jct, UtahThe Best Western East Zion Thunderbird Lodge sits on the east side of Zion National Park, a convenient midpoint between Zion, Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon North Rim. Its amenities include a restaurant, gift shop, outdoor pool and hot tub, laundry facility and gas station. Its nine-hole executive course is 1,905 yards, plus a driving range.
