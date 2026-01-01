Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila

Set against the stunning backdrop of Parras, Coahuila, Rincón del Montero Valle de Parras offers a charming blend of history, luxury and natural beauty. Guests can choose from cozy rooms or rustic-style cabins, both surrounded by lush greenery and designed with warm, traditional touches. Located in one of Mexico’s most renowned wine regions, the…