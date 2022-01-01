Home / Courses / Mexico / Coahuila

Club de Golf Sanford

About
About

Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club de Golf Sanford
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue/White M: 65.9/124 342 155 167 535 175 135 338 274 229 2350 4682
Gold/Red W: 64.2/120 292 140 150 482 107 108 311 235 169 1994 4066
Handicap 1 15 13 3 5 11 9 7 17
Par 4 3 3 5 3 3 4 4 4 33 67

Course Details

Year Built 1950

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

Minigolf

Reviews

