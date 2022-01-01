Club de Golf Sanford
About
Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Club de Golf Sanford
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue/White M: 65.9/124
|342
|155
|167
|535
|175
|135
|338
|274
|229
|2350
|4682
|Gold/Red W: 64.2/120
|292
|140
|150
|482
|107
|108
|311
|235
|169
|1994
|4066
|Handicap
|1
|15
|13
|3
|5
|11
|9
|7
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|33
|67
Course Details
Year Built 1950
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsMinigolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
