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Mexico state Golf Guide

Mexico state Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Mexico state

Mexico state Golf Resorts

  • Purisima Golf and Sporting Club
    Hacienda La Purisima Hotel & Country Club
    Ixtlahuaca de Rayon, Mexico State
    Just under an hour from Mexico City, Hacienda La Purísima Hotel and Country Club offers a peaceful escape where families can reconnect, recharge and enjoy nature. Originally a working ranch, the property has been transformed into a welcoming resort that honors its roots while offering modern comforts. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of amenities…
  • El Santuario GC
    El Santuario Resort
    Valle de Bravo, Mexico State
    El Santuario Resort lives up to its name by making peace and relaxation the heart of everything it offers. This resort is designed as a destination for harmony, healing and tranquility. Guests can choose from more than 134 rooms, including 64 with lake views and private pools, plus 12 separate family suites for those traveling with loved ones. The…
  • Rancho Viejo GC
    Rancho Viejo Getaway & Golf
    San Antonio Albarranes, Méx., Mexico
    Rancho Viejo Getaway & Golf is an ideal escape for nature lovers seeking outdoor adventure and peaceful accommodations in the heart of Mexico’s highland forests. Guests stay in charming wooden cabins with private terraces, each surrounded by lush gardens and towering trees, offering serene views of the golf course and adjacent nature reserve. The…

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